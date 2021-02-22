Schuyler wins regular season finale

Schuyler seniors Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall scored a combined 33 points in a 53-40 win over Raymond Central at home on Friday in the final regular season game on the schedule.

The Warriors held a one-point lead after the first quarter then went on an 18-8 run to lead 29-18 at halftime. The Mustangs closed the gap to within seven points in the third before the Warriors went on a 13-7 run in fourth.

"I thought we played pretty well. We had a good start and were consistent for the most part," head coach Lyndon Beebe said. "We missed on some opportunities that we normally turn into points. Raymond central has some guys shoot the ball pretty well so they kept it somewhat close. We happy with the win."

The Warriors shot 49% from the field, hitting 21 of 43 shots compared to 13 of 39 for the Mustangs. Raymond Central also had twice as many turnovers, 12, as the Warriors.

Senior Aaron Langemeier ended with 17 points and Easton Hall finished with 16. Oscar Velez scored six, Logan Johnson and Elvin Arevalo added five, Caden Shonka and Yair Garcia each tallied two.

Langemeier hauled in eight rebounds and dished out five assists and Hall swiped four steals and blocked two shots.