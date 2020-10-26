Season Long Improvements Not Enough as Warriors Fall 35-6 In Season Finale

When a person looks at the 1-8 season record compiled by the Schuyler Central High School football team, they might immediately think that another season of futility had just completed. But that was not the case with the Warriors in their 35-6 loss to West Point-Beemer on Oct. 23 at the SCHS football complex.
The Warriors defense has been improving throughout the 2020 campaign, and it saved one of its best efforts for the Cadets. Schuyler Central allowed the Cadets 346 total yards with 257 yards coming on 33 carries and another 89 yards through the air. But Schuyler showed some of their best tackling skills in quite some time as the Warriors rattled Cadet runners with some ferocious hits.
“Our defense came to play tonight,” Schuyler Central head coach Jason Ankrah said. “They definitely could have laid down. They were not an easy team. They are a very talented team. We watched film and I let them know all week what they had. I just said that we have one last hurrah. I told them that all they could do was to go out there with nothing to lose and to play their hearts out, and they did.”
Schuyler’s offense also had its bright moments, but could not put together a consistent drive until late in the game. Against the Cadets reserves, the Warriors put together a 55-yard drive to score on the final play of the game.
On that final drive, SCHS quarterback Diego Svoboda connected with split end Yair Garcia on a nifty 25-yard strike to the Cadets 5-yard line. The Warriors called a timeout with three seconds remaining and scored on a 5-yard sprint into the end zone by Johnathan Gonzalez as time expired.
"I am truly proud of them, especially after the past couple of weeks that we’ve had,” Ankrah said. “These guys played hard to the end and never gave up. That has been the case all season long.”
For the game, the Warriors amassed 105 total yards of offense with 54 yards on the ground and 51 through the air. Gonzalez led the Warriors on the ground with 22 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Dennis Martinez had nine carries for 15 yards and Svoboda had two carries for 10 yards. Svoboda also had two pass receptions for 15 yards, and Caden Shonka hauled in one catch for 11 yards.
The Cadets bunched all of their scores into the first and third quarters, scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter and two more after halftime. Keaton Persson was the leading rusher for West Point-Beemer with 104 yards on 12 carries and two touchdown jaunts of 11 yards each. Quarterback Jesus Barragan had 42 yards rushing with a 31-yard score, and he completed seven of his 11 pass attempts for two touchdowns of 14 and 8 yards.
With a 1-8 season in the books following an 0-9 record in 2019 the Warriors are already looking forward to building even more in 2021.
“We did make advances this season,” Ankrah said. “We already have guys talking about getting ready for next season. Last year we had guys ready to get out of the locker room after the last game and telling themselves they could forget about football and focus on other things. This year we had a different kind of ending. That right there gives me extreme hope.”
West Point-Beemer ended the regular season with a 6-3 overall record and a perfect 4-0 record in the Class C1-4 district standings. The Cadets have a rematch against the Pierce Blue Jays on Friday in the first round of the Class C-1 playoffs. On Oct. 9, Pierce won the first encounter against the Blue Jays by a score of 45-8 in a game played at Pierce.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
