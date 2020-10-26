Season Long Improvements Not Enough as Warriors Fall 35-6 In Season Finale

When a person looks at the 1-8 season record compiled by the Schuyler Central High School football team, they might immediately think that another season of futility had just completed. But that was not the case with the Warriors in their 35-6 loss to West Point-Beemer on Oct. 23 at the SCHS football complex.

The Warriors defense has been improving throughout the 2020 campaign, and it saved one of its best efforts for the Cadets. Schuyler Central allowed the Cadets 346 total yards with 257 yards coming on 33 carries and another 89 yards through the air. But Schuyler showed some of their best tackling skills in quite some time as the Warriors rattled Cadet runners with some ferocious hits.

“Our defense came to play tonight,” Schuyler Central head coach Jason Ankrah said. “They definitely could have laid down. They were not an easy team. They are a very talented team. We watched film and I let them know all week what they had. I just said that we have one last hurrah. I told them that all they could do was to go out there with nothing to lose and to play their hearts out, and they did.”