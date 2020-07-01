Senior Citizen Center July 13-17

Meals are still available for take-out and delivery. No dine-in service at this time.
For meal inquiries or reservations call 402-352-5009.
Menu
July 13-17
Monday: Honey glazed chicken breast, baked potato, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Lemon baked fish, creamed potatoes, coleslaw, fruit salad.
Wednesday: Hamburger on bun, lettuce/pickle/tomato/onion, oven browned potatoes, peach slices.
Thursday: Meat loaf, potatoes and herbs, parsley buttered carrots, summer fruit cup.
Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, tossed salad, applesauce.
