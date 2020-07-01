Senior Citizen Center July 13-17
SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER

Senior Citizen Center July 13-17

Meals are still available for take-out and delivery. No dine-in service at this time.

For meal inquiries or reservations call 402-352-5009.

Menu

July 13-17

Monday: Honey glazed chicken breast, baked potato, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail.

Tuesday: Lemon baked fish, creamed potatoes, coleslaw, fruit salad.

Wednesday: Hamburger on bun, lettuce/pickle/tomato/onion, oven browned potatoes, peach slices.

Thursday: Meat loaf, potatoes and herbs, parsley buttered carrots, summer fruit cup.

Friday: Chicken salad sandwich, tossed salad, applesauce. 

WATCH NOW: 10 Good Minutes ... with Denise Kracl

