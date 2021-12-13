16 Schuyler wrestlers win medals at middle school invite

John Martinez in the 122-pound C boys tournament and Allysa Romero in the girls 88-pound tournament brought home gold medals for Schuyler middle school wrestling at the Warriors home tournament on Dec. 5.
That duo led a contingent of 16 total Schuyler wrestlers that collected a medal. The tournament featured 15 teams, 31 weight classes for the boys and six for the girls.
Columbus Middle School picked up the team title while the Norfolk Junior High earned the runner-up trophy.
Results for first through fourth place are listed below:
Boys 78
- 1st Place - Emmanuel Gonzalez of Wayne
- 2nd Place - Andrell Woodruff of Columbus Middle School
- 3rd Place - Miguel Mendez of
- 4th Place - Brody Walker of Columbus Middle School
Boys 83
- 1st Place - Landon Humpal of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Tristan Davis of Aquinas
- 3rd Place - Coal Fernau of Clarkson Leigh
- 4th Place - Logan Neville of Columbus Scotus
People are also reading…
Boys 90A
- 1st Place - Levi Russell of High Plains Community
- 2nd Place - Braxtin Fowler of Twin River
- 3rd Place - Parker Newman of Columbus Scotus
- 4th Place - Broden Robinson of Columbus Middle School
Boys 90B
- 1st Place - Aiden Zegar of Columbus Scotus
- 2nd Place - Ethan Boswell of Columbus Middle School
- 3rd Place - Corbin Pollard of Norfolk
- 4th Place - Evan Seim of Columbus Middle School
Boys 98A
- 1st Place - Kasten Ruether of Centennial
- 2nd Place - Hunter Brunkhorst of Columbus Scotus
- 3rd Place - Fransisco Juan Lucas of Madison Public Schools
- 4th Place - Ricky Hernandez of Norfolk
Boys 98B
- 1st Place - Brett Behlen of Columbus Lakeview
- 2nd Place - Cash Truksa of Aquinas
- 3rd Place - Mason Krivanek of Aquinas
- 4th Place - Brayden Fleming of Columbus Scotus
Boys 104A
- 1st Place - Laitenn Braithwait of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Kevin Pedraza of Madison Public Schools
- 3rd Place - Kobe Micek of Columbus Scotus
- 4th Place - Jasper Barnhart of Norfolk
Boys 104B
- 1st Place - Gama Tellez of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Seth Hlavac of Aquinas
- 3rd Place - Traven Riznicek of Shelby-Rising City
- 4th Place - Brecken Matzke of Seward Middle School
Boys 110A
- 1st Place - Jakson Mcfarland of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Carlos Baro of Columbus Middle School
- 3rd Place - Tannor Thompson of Norfolk
- 4th Place - Aiden Marino of David City Public
Boys 110B
- 1st Place - Peyton Else of Seward Middle School
- 2nd Place - Carter Eickmeier of Shelby-Rising City
- 3rd Place - Kaisen Jones of Norfolk
- 4th Place - Cole Barg of Norfolk
Boys 116A
- 1st Place - Carter Eisenmann of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Mick Bosh of Norfolk
- 3rd Place - Jack Glendy of Columbus Lakeview
- 4th Place - Juan Sanchez of Columbus Scotus
Boys 116B
- 1st Place - Luke Mead of Norfolk
- 2nd Place - Dustin Lusche of Columbus Scotus
- 3rd Place - Chris Barrera of Madison Public Schools
- 4th Place - Cohen Denker of David City Public
Boys 116C
- 1st Place - Thomas Raymundo of Wayne
- 2nd Place - Zaiac Johnson of Norfolk
- 3rd Place - Mike Krienke of Columbus Scotus
- 4th Place - Alexander Hernandez of Columbus Middle School
Boys 122A
- 1st Place - Brittin Valentine of David City Public
- 2nd Place - Logan Lindsley of Shelby-Rising City
- 3rd Place - Grant Maas of Wayne
- 4th Place - Luke Eisenmann of Clarkson Leigh
Boys 122B
- 1st Place - Kysen Grape of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Maclain Bailey of Columbus Scotus
- 3rd Place - Eduardo Vargas of Schuyler
- 4th Place - Samuel Sullivan of Norfolk
Boys 122C
- 1st Place - John Martinez of Schuyler
- 2nd Place - Johny Vicente of David City Public
- 3rd Place - Ryan Allen of Columbus Scotus
- 4th Place - Zayden Jensen of Norfolk
Boys 130A
- 1st Place - Easton Henry of Shelby-Rising City
- 2nd Place - Tanner Wagner of Norfolk
- 3rd Place - Favio Rivero of Columbus Middle School
- 4th Place - Tristan Alvarado Schroeder of Madison Public Schools
Boys 130B
- 1st Place - Garrett Small of David City Public
- 2nd Place - Taven Ocampo of Wayne
- 3rd Place - Landon Pohl of Aquinas
- 4th Place - Caden Weverka of David City Public
Boys 130C
- 1st Place - Declan Lindau of Seward Middle School
- 2nd Place - Owen O`Kelley of Twin River
- 3rd Place - Franky Morente of Schuyler
- 4th Place - Gunner Marushak of Aquinas
Boys 138A
- 1st Place - Jaeston Delano of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Carter Renteria of Columbus Middle School
- 3rd Place - Jett Vrbka of Shelby-Rising City
- 4th Place - Aaron Duran of Columbus Scotus
Boys 138B
- 1st Place - Michael Kunasek of Aquinas
- 2nd Place - Kristian Larsen of Norfolk
- 3rd Place - Brayden Osantowski of David City Public
- 4th Place - Raymond Zastera of Schuyler
Boys 138C
- 1st Place - Cale Oborny of Seward Middle School
- 2nd Place - Chance Swantek of Twin River
- 3rd Place - Kyle Keith of Centennial
- 4th Place - Zach Cole of Columbus Middle School
Boys 145A
- 1st Place - Brandon Deanda of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Cardin Goracke of Seward Middle School
- 3rd Place - Conrad Renteria of Columbus Middle School
- 4th Place - Darvin Morente of Schuyler
Boys 145B
- 1st Place - Adan Colima of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Grant Eaton of Shelby-Rising City
- 3rd Place - Rodrigo Lopez of Schuyler
- 4th Place - Kolton Green of Seward Middle School
Boys 155A
- 1st Place - Abe Christiansen of Columbus Middle School
- 2nd Place - Cael Payne of Centennial
- 3rd Place - Jiovani Mann of Norfolk
- 4th Place - Peter Faltys of Columbus Scotus
Boys 155B
- 1st Place - Wyatt Boyer of Centennial
- 2nd Place - Steven Rodriguez of Schuyler
- 3rd Place - Max Arps of David City Public
- 4th Place - Chase Wangler of Columbus Scotus
Boys 165
- 1st Place - Coy Vrbka of Shelby-Rising City
- 2nd Place - Jason White of David City Public
- 3rd Place - Carter Sedlacek of Columbus Middle School
- 4th Place - Sawyer Beran of Columbus Middle School
Boys 180
- 1st Place - Lakin Stange of Wayne
- 2nd Place - Michael Voichoskie of Columbus Middle School
- 3rd Place - Charls Eckert of Columbus Middle School
- 4th Place - Paco Cuevas of Norfolk
Boys 195
- 1st Place - Eli Fjell of Shelby-Rising City
- 2nd Place - Jayce Nelson of Columbus Middle School
- 3rd Place - Jayden Hernandez of Seward Middle School
- 4th Place - Kevin Moreno of Schuyler
Boys 225
- 1st Place - Levi Gall of Clarkson Leigh
- 2nd Place - Luke Wellman of Columbus Lakeview
- 3rd Place - Connor Heiderman of Norfolk
- 4th Place - Drew Wachal of Aquinas
Boys 285
- 1st Place - Carter Wiese of Wayne
- 2nd Place - Maddox Ziska of Wayne
- 3rd Place - Parker Johns of David City Public
- 4th Place - Kaleb Andel of Aquinas
Girls 88
- 1st Place - Allysa Romero of Schuyler
- 2nd Place - Danna Barrios Gonzalez of Norfolk
- 3rd Place - Kiley Baker of Norfolk
Girls 94
- 1st Place - Jerzi Rabbass of Norfolk
- 2nd Place - Sadie Hernandez of Schuyler
- 3rd Place - Bella Drake of Norfolk
Girls 106
- 1st Place - Bailey Gress of High Plains Community
- 2nd Place - Nadia Pond of Schuyler
- 3rd Place - Alejandra Salasar Mejia of Norfolk
- 4th Place - Ellison Berkeland of Columbus Lakeview
Girls 118
- 1st Place - Alaina Andel of David City Public
- 2nd Place - Adriana Ramos of Madison Public Schools
- 3rd Place - Ayana Valadez of Norfolk
- 4th Place - Karlie Pelc of Columbus Lakeview
Girls 134
- 1st Place - Dakota Gress of High Plains Community
- 2nd Place - Lauren Wemhoff of Schuyler
- 3rd Place - Kylie Beeken of Norfolk
- 4th Place - Emely Morente of Schuyler
Girls 165
- 1st Place - Beverly Bobeldyke of Norfolk
- 2nd Place - Karina Galagos of Schuyler
- 3rd Place - Laura Ardeano of Schuyler
- 4th Place - Yarely Sixtos of Norfolk