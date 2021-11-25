52 Warriors hit the mats

Schuyler Central High School boys wrestling always expects great things, and the upcoming winter should be no different as 52 athletes are set to compete for the Warriors.

Head coach Jeremy Hlavac has lofty goals for this season’s team and expects his wrestlers to continue their positive performances on the mat.

“The season we have set the goals of putting the most competitive team on the mat each week,” Hlavac said. “The boys have team goals of making it back to the state dual meet. Individual goals of course include becoming a state qualifier, a state medalist and having a winning record.”

Hlavac said that the team will once again depend on returning state qualifiers from the previous season to lead his squad. This year that group includes Diego Maganda, Edgar Diego and Gabriel Moyao. Hlavac also expects his seniors to step up and be strong leaders off the mat as well. Among the seniors expected to lead the Warriors are James Castanon and Jhony Escobar.

“Both James and Jhony have wrestled for us all four years,” Hlavac said. “They have great practice and competition goals in mind that should improve our team.

The Warriors have two newcomers who have impressed the coaches in pre-season practices. Chris Shannon wrestled in the Schuyler club program since he was five years old. He is ready to compete on the varsity mats this season.

Another newcomer is Mynor Basillo, who was not able to wrestle a year ago due to COVID-19. He has not wrestled since he was in the eighth grade but is expected to fill in the 106-pound weight class on the varsity squad and make an immediate impact.

“In all, we have 21 freshmen out this season,” Hlavac said. “They all wrestled in middle school and all come in with great experience. I am looking forward to seeing them on the mat.”

The Warriors will be wrestling against some of the top teams in the area this season. Listed on their invitational schedule are the Norm Manstedt Invite in Columbus, the David City Invite and the Schuyler Central High School Invitational.

“Our Schuyler Invitational will be second to none for in-state tournaments,” Hlavac said. “Featured in the meet are Bennington, the top-rated team in Class B, and the top ranked team in Class C in Aquinas Catholic.”

With the start of the regular season just around the corner, Hlavac can't wait to show off the squad to all Schuyler Central wrestling fans.

“The boys are working hard to represent Schuyler to the fullest,” Hlavac said. “I hope our fans can get a chance to come out to a dual and see us perform. I also want to thank the community of Schuyler for giving us our beautiful wrestling room. It is a facility that is second to none in the state of Nebraska.”

