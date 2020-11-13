6 Patriots, 4 Jaguars named All-Conference volleyball

Six from Clarkson/Leigh and four from Howells-Dodge were named All-Conference volleyball players as announced by the East Husker Conference last week.

Clarkson/Leigh made its second trip to state in four year and finished in fourth place after winning in the opening round then dropping its next two. Howells-Dodge was in Lincoln for the first time since 2015 and dropped its opening match. The Patriots finished 22-9 while the Jaguars were 25-5.

Howells-Dodge sophomore Grace Baumert, according to MaxPreps.com, led the conference in kills with 432 and in hitting percentage at .318. Grace was joined on the First Team list by older sister Ellie Baumert. Ellie, the team's setter, was fifth in all of C-2 with 695 assists.

First Team All-East Husker Clarkson/Leigh representatives included senior Cassidy Hoffman and freshman Chloe Hanel. Hanel is 14th on the C-2 kills list with 295 while Hoffman wasn't far behind in 18th with 274.

Patriot senior Kayden Schumacher had 200 kills, 45 aces, 37 blocks and 335 digs. She was chosen for Second Team All-Conference. Kennedy Settje, a Clarkson/Leigh junior, was fourth on the team in kills, had 21 aces, 17 blocks and 305 digs. Settje earned Third Team honors.