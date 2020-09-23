8th grade Warriors open with win

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schuyler's eighth grade football team opened the season with a win over Crete on Aug. 31.

The Warriors took down the Cardinals 8-0 in a game that took overtime to decide a winner.

Both teams moved the ball but couldn't capitalize with any points until Schuyler quarterback Daniel Maiz scored on a draw following the blocking of Talon Andel into the end zone. Maiz then found Reynaldo Ramirez for the two-point conversion. The coaching staff also pointed to Chris Shannon for his efforts in the win.

The seventh grade Warriors weren't as fortunate, dropping a 20-8 loss to Crete.

Again, both teams found success on the ground but it was Crete taking advantage of turnovers and breaking off a handful of long rushes that made the difference.

Schuyler was led by Chris Ardeano with eight carries for 147 yards and three receptions for 103 and a touchdown. Quarterback Cash Petersen hit on 3 of 4 passing for 103 yards and the one score. David Arciga added two carries for 19 yards and scored on a two-point conversion.

Defensively, Marcos Gomez, Raymond Zastera and Erick Colli had standout performances.

For more youth sports, send us your information via email to SCHsports@lee.net.

