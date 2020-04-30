After coming this close three times, Urbanek won't have another chance

"When I walked into the gym for warmups I just got goosebumps," she said. "It was packed and there was fans everywhere. It was so loud in there. Just having it for the first experience as a sophomore was truly amazing."

On top of making it to state in volleyball, her dance team made it to state three years in a row. The dance team was planning on going to a competition in Omaha, but that was another event canceled due to coronavirus.

Without dance or track a regular part of every day life anymore, Urbanek is concentrating on other activities.

"Outside of athletics. I really enjoy working on the farm," she said. "I’ve been spending my entire break, if that’s what you want to call it, from the school, working on the farm for my brothers. I just really enjoy being outside.

"It definitely has (taken my mind off of everything). I’ve been staying super busy. I feel like if I just sit in the house, I just sit and think about everything that was taken from me."

Once the days on the farm come to an end, Urbanek's future includes studies at Wayne State. She plans on getting her degree in human counseling and possibly pursuing a career in social work or group therapy.

And when she can, she'll be back to support future Patriots.