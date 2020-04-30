After coming this close three times, Urbanek won't have another chance

Clarkson/Leigh senior Brittney Urbanek came as close as possible to making state in the shot put her first three seasons.
As a freshman, sophomore and junior, Urbanek finished third at the district meet, one position away from an automatic qualifier to Burke Stadium.
This year, she was determined not come that close again. She began work early, hitting the weight room during the winter with the goal of reaching new heights in 2020.
A school record looked within her grasp, and because of the experience of coming that close so many times, her senior track season seemed to hold tremendous possibility.
Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic made her one of millions of seniors across the country left standing on the outside looking in at a season that will never happen.
"When I first heard it, I was really disappointed because I started really early," Urbanek said. "During basketball season, I started getting in the weight room. I was super excited to improve my senior year. My weights really went up. I was really disappointed because I was working so hard and I knew all my work wasn’t going to pay off."
Urbanek's personal-best marks in throwing events were 35 feet, 9 inches in the shot put and 101 feet, 9 inches in the discus.
She was hoping to throw over 100 feet at every meet in the discus and break the school record in the shot put, which stood at 36-11.
"My weight really went up, so I really wanted to beat my personal record, mainly in shot put because shot put is what I really like best," Urbanek said. "I also really wanted my discus to go up. So, I started working with my coach early on and wanted to see everything improve."
Unable to compete, Urbanek now looks back on a career that, while cut short, was full of plenty of memorable moments.
Along with track, the senior also competed in volleyball and dance while a Patriot.
The highlight of her sports career came in her sophomore year of volleyball.
The Patriots went on a four-game win streak at the end of the season, winning a subdistrict and district championship to clinch a spot in the state tournament.
"That’s the first time volleyball has ever made it to state within the Clarkson/Leigh Patriot time," Urbanek said. "That was definitely a win for all of us. It was probably the most exciting moment of my high school career."
Going into the season, the Patriots knew they had a solid team, but Urbanek said she was pleasantly surprised when Clarkson/Leigh accomplished its goal of playing in Lincoln.
The magnitude of what the Patriots had done hit them when they entered the gym for the first game.
"When I walked into the gym for warmups I just got goosebumps," she said. "It was packed and there was fans everywhere. It was so loud in there. Just having it for the first experience as a sophomore was truly amazing."
On top of making it to state in volleyball, her dance team made it to state three years in a row. The dance team was planning on going to a competition in Omaha, but that was another event canceled due to coronavirus.
Without dance or track a regular part of every day life anymore, Urbanek is concentrating on other activities.
"Outside of athletics. I really enjoy working on the farm," she said. "I’ve been spending my entire break, if that’s what you want to call it, from the school, working on the farm for my brothers. I just really enjoy being outside.
"It definitely has (taken my mind off of everything). I’ve been staying super busy. I feel like if I just sit in the house, I just sit and think about everything that was taken from me."
Once the days on the farm come to an end, Urbanek's future includes studies at Wayne State. She plans on getting her degree in human counseling and possibly pursuing a career in social work or group therapy.
And when she can, she'll be back to support future Patriots.
"I feel like I’ll definitely come back and watch the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots compete in both volleyball, basketball and track," Urbanek said. "And once I’m in college, I’ll join an intramural or something for volleyball and have fun with it."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@leen.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!