Alarcon will miss teammates most of all

This was to have been another outstanding season for the Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team. Following a district final loss, the Warriors were set on making it four trips to state in five years with a return to Omaha this spring.

Had they been successful, this very week would have started the state tournament at Morrison Stadium. Instead, most Warriors will have to wait another year. For the seniors, there’s no such hope.

One of those seniors is Marco Alarcon. Alarcon was a midfielder for Schuyler Central. He scored four goals for Schuyler during his sophomore year in 2018 and came back with two more as a junior last year.

Alarcon was one of the players who SCHS head coach Lyndon Beebe felt would a strong leader on his team this past season. Alas, it was a season that was never meant to be.

There were many senior athletes looking to draw attention from area colleges and universities this spring and there were also those who knew that the 2020 season would be their last opportunities to compete in their organized sports. Alarcon fell into that second category, setting sights on attending college after graduation but not with a soccer career in mind.

He’ll attend UNO this fall following a path to some day become an optometrist.