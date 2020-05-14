Alarcon will miss teammates most of all

This was to have been another outstanding season for the Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team. Following a district final loss, the Warriors were set on making it four trips to state in five years with a return to Omaha this spring.
Had they been successful, this very week would have started the state tournament at Morrison Stadium. Instead, most Warriors will have to wait another year. For the seniors, there’s no such hope.
One of those seniors is Marco Alarcon. Alarcon was a midfielder for Schuyler Central. He scored four goals for Schuyler during his sophomore year in 2018 and came back with two more as a junior last year.
Alarcon was one of the players who SCHS head coach Lyndon Beebe felt would a strong leader on his team this past season. Alas, it was a season that was never meant to be.
There were many senior athletes looking to draw attention from area colleges and universities this spring and there were also those who knew that the 2020 season would be their last opportunities to compete in their organized sports. Alarcon fell into that second category, setting sights on attending college after graduation but not with a soccer career in mind.
He’ll attend UNO this fall following a path to some day become an optometrist.
Following a trip to the state tournament and first round 1-0 loss to arch rival South Sioux City in 2018, then losing to Lexington 2-1 in last year’s district final, Alarcon was hoping he could end his career at state.
“My biggest disappointment was I didn’t get to play with my team one more time at state,” he said. “I was hoping I could show the results of how hard I had worked to prepare during the preseason.”
Though Alarcon will walk away with several positive and meaningful memories, he would caution his remaining teammates about taking those for granted.
“Enjoy it while you can," he said, "because you never know when it could end.”
As he moves on to the next phase in life, Alarcon will treasure all the moments he’s had on the soccer field, good and bad. But while whatever successes he and the Warriors enjoyed together, or the setbacks and adversity they endured, it was in doing it together that made it all worth it.
“I will remember playing with all of my friends,” Alarcon said. “I will remember making it to state as a sophomore and I will remember the nerves I got before every game. Playing here at Schuyler got me ready for my future because it taught me a lot about teamwork, and that it’s not always about me.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!