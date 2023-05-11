Howells-Dodge competed in two track and field meets last week in its final preparation ahead of districts. On Thursday, the Jaguars collected 18 medals at the Arlington Invite as the girls placed fifth and the boys finished in sixth.

Amy Praest and Blair Fiala won three medals each to lead the Howells-Dodge girls. Praest earned a silver medal in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.58 seconds, bronze in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.58 seconds and she sprinted to fourth in the 100 at 13.62 seconds.

Fiala brought home three bronze medals. On the track, the senior posted a time of 28.39 seconds in the 200 and a time of 1 minute, 4.03 seconds in the 400. Fiala placed in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, 6 inches.

Gage Stutzman posted the highest individual placement on the boys team, taking home silver in the 3200 with a time of 10:54.55.

Lane Belina recorded the third-best long jump with a distance of 18-11.5. He also medaled in the 110 hurdles with a sixth-place time of 17.87 seconds.

Jestin Bayer captured bronze in the shot put with a throw of 49-3.75. The senior also led off the 400 relay, joining Aandy Dominguez, Grant Perrin and Caleb Perrin. They finished third with a time of 46.91 seconds.

Andre Martin claimed three medals at Arlington, placing in both hurdle races and the high jump. Martin clocked in at 17.54 seconds in the 110 hurdles, good for fourth. He finished fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.33 seconds. In the high jump, Martin cleared the bar at 5-5 for sixth.

Dominguez finished one spot ahead of Martin in the high jump with a mark of 5-7. Caleb, Isai Barrera Cruz, Dane Meyer and Aiden Meyer comprised the 1600 relay team that placed fifth with a time of 3:56.63.

Sophia Dvorak rounded out the medal stand in the discus with a toss of 115-4. Along with his two relay medals, Caleb placed sixth in the 200 with a time of 24.36 seconds.

Humphrey Invite

Chloe Hanel collected three gold medals with teammates Korbee Wendt, Brynn Settje and the 400 relay also taking home gold on May 3 at the Humphrey Invite.

The Clarkson/Leigh girls won the meet with 142 points, finishing ahead of Elkhorn Valley's 137.5 points.

Hanel swept both hurdle races and won the high jump. The junior hurdled to a 100 time of 15.72 seconds and a 300 time of 48.31 seconds. In the high jump, Hanel cleared the bar at 5-3.

Settje won the triple jump with a mark of 33-10 and she finished the day as the long jump runner-up at 15-0.5. Wendt sprinted to gold in the 200 with a time of 27.62 seconds.

Leading off the 400 relay with Tanyn Larson, Wendt and Hanel, Brynn led the Patriots to a gold medal with a time of 51.45 seconds.

Gracie Eisenmann took home silver medals in both throwing events. Eisenmann recorded a discus toss of 105-5 and a shot put throw of 33-5.5.

Ava Kasik joined Hanel with three individual gold medals. She took home bronze in the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 17.62 and 52.85 seconds, respectively. The freshman also placed fourth in the long jump with a mark of 14-10.

Baylee Settje, Cassi Rayback, Kendall Schneider and Wendt completed the 1600 relay in 4:32.82, good for third. Baylee also took home two individual medals, placing third in the triple jump with a mark of 31-1 and sixth in the long jump at 14-5.25.

Brianne Kuhr, Larson and Rayback won one track medal each. Kuhr crossed the line in the 1600 with the fourth-fastest time of 6:31.68. Larson placed fifth in the 100 with a time of 13.87 seconds and Rayback posted a 400 time of 1:07.04 for sixth.

Rayback, Izzy Hollatz, Hannah Cech and Kuhr raced in the 3200 relay for a fourth-place time of 11:20.83.

Trey Steffensmeier led the Clarkson/Leigh boys with two jumping medals. He finished as the triple jump runner-up with a mark of 40-3.5. Steffensmeier also claimed a medal in the long jump with a mark of 19-2.25, good for fourth.

Korbin Lemburg claimed a fifth-place medal in the discus and the shot put. Lemburg recorded a discus throw of 120-7 and a shot put throw of 39-5.5.

Trey, Dylan Higby, Corey Steffensmeier and Jack Brabec medaled in the 1600 relay with a sixth-place time of 3:58.78.

Dvorak led Howells-Dodge with two gold medals after finishing as the top thrower. The senior recorded a discus throw of 106-10 and a shot put throw of 35-7.

Bayer and Nathan Hegemann won the shot put and discus, respectively. Bayer's throw traveled 50-0.5. Hegemann's discus toss was 139-4 with teammate Connor Kreikemeier earning bronze with a mark of 128-4.

Lance Brester won one gold and three silver medals. The senior won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.94 seconds. He followed that up with a silver in the 300 hurdles at 42.08 seconds and in the 400 at 52.62 seconds. In the field, Brester placed second in the high jump at 6-1.

Stutzman and Fiala collected one gold and one bronze each. Stutzman won the two-mile with a time of 10:52.64 and he placed third in the one-mile with a time of 5:04.27.

Fiala sprinted to a gold in the 400 with a time of 1:03.95 and a bronze in the 200 with a time of 28.4 seconds. In the boys 200, Caleb placed third with a time of 24.09 seconds.

Howells-Dodge competed in the District D-3 meet at Hartington on Wednesday. Clarkson/Leigh heads to Wisner-Pilger on Thursday for the District C-3 meet. The top two individuals and the top relay in each event automatically qualify for the state meet.