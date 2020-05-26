Area athletes chosen for Academic All-State by Journal Star

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dozens of Sun-area student athletes have been recognized by the Lincoln Journal Star for Academic All-State.

To make the list, student athletes must be nominated by their coach or another representative after carrying a cumulative grade point average of 3.6 or better on a scale of 4.0. Athletes must also be a varsity starter or regular contributor. The honor is open to juniors and seniors.

Almost 200 Nebraska student athletes will end their careers as six-time Academic All-State honorees, making the list for three sports as juniors and three more times as seniors.

None of those 191 are in the Sun coverage area but 21 area student athletes made the list for at least one sport this year.

CLARKSON: Bailey Lemburg, Ashlynn Novotny, Kim Stodola, Brittney Urbanek

LEIGH: Cassidy Hoffman, Payje Rayback, Natalie Reeves, Reagan Settje

SCHUYLER: Crystal Carillo, Yeni Carreto, Alejandra Castro, Easton Hall, Nolan Healy, Logan Johnson, Aaron Langemeier, Kinzie Petersen, Perla Ramirez, Lesslie Romo, Dominic Semerad, Jocelyn Tena, Cirilo Mejia

