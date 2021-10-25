Area football: Jaguars advance to second round, Patriots' season ends at Cross County

The first round of the Class D-1 playoffs started Thursday. Howells-Dodge was the No. 2 in the east bracket and faced No. 15 Elmwood-Murdock. Clarkson/Leigh was the 11th seed faced No. 6 Cross County in a rematch from the season opener.

The Jaguars emerged victorious 56-32 against Elmwood-Murdock to advance to the second round while the Patriots suffered a 45-12 defeat against Cross County.

Howells-Dodge 56, Elmwood-Murdock 32: The Jaguars' 50-point first half propelled them to a sixth straight first-round playoff win.

Howells-Dodge recorded 369 rushing yards and seven touchdowns with Levi Belina leading the way. He had nine carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns. Lane Belina carried the rock 16 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Levi scored two touchdowns in the first and second quarters on runs of 21, 26, 45 and 51 yards. Lane scored on a 45 and 50-yard run. The other two touchdowns came via a 28-yard pass from Gavin Nelson to Lance Brester and a 5-yard run by Brittin Sindelar.

"We were very happy with how our boys played," Jaguars head coach Mike Speirs said. "We established the line of scrimmage early and were able to move the ball on the ground effectively. Overall, our entire team played at a high level."

Howells-Dodge averaged 9.5 yards per carry, its second-highest mark of the season. Speirs credited the guys up front for clearing the way.

"The offensive line did a great job of moving their defensive line and then we blocked the second level well," he said. "We had some good running lanes and the running backs were able to find those and be explosive."

Defensively, Howells-Dodge shut out the Knights for the first three quarters. Elmwood-Murdock finished the game with just seven first downs.

The Jaguars recorded five tackles for loss. Colton Klosen, Aiden Meyer and Caleb Perrin had six tackles each. Aandy Dominguez had four tackles, three for a loss.

R.J. Bayer and Nathan Hegemann each sacked the Knights quarterback once, and Klosen and Connor Kreikemeier each recovered a fumble.

"I thought we pursued the ball very well, and our top two units were able to get off blocks and make plays," Speirs said.

Howells-Dodge advanced to the second round of the Class D-1 playoffs. After re-seeding, the fifth-seeded Jaguars will host No. 12 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 7 p.m. Friday in Howells.

LCC posted a record of 6-2 in the regular season and defeated Exeter-Milligan/Friend 30-26 in the first round last week.

The Bears are a perfect 5-0 on the road this season, average 41.2 points per game and 326.8 yards per game. Defensively, LCC has allowed 19.1 points per game.

"LCC will present a challenge to our defense. They are similar to us in that they have a strong running game, yet can spread the field and hurt you with the pass," Speirs said. "We will focus on getting lined up correctly and making sure the boys understand their responsibility. Offensively, we need to be ready for them to run different defenses, and we must be able to maintain blocks."

Cross County 45, Clarkson/Leigh 12: The Patriots couldn't match Cross County's high-powered offense as the Cougars eliminated Clarkson/Leigh from the Class D-1 playoffs.

The Patriots made it 14-6 in the second quarter after an 8-yard touchdown run by Kyle Kasik, but that was the closest the Patriots came the rest of the way.

The Cougars scored three consecutive touchdowns to lead 38-6 heading to the fourth. Eli Hays scored Clarkson/Leigh's second touchdown of the night with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Carter Hanel in the fourth to make it 38-12.

Hays ended the game 3 for 5 passing with 51 yards and one touchdown. He was also the team's leading rusher with 113 yards on 21 carries.

Cross County's rushing offense recorded 226 yards and three touchdowns.

"Cross County has a really good team," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "We needed to play a clean game to win the game and were unable to do that."

Although the Cougars outgained the Patriots by just 9 yards, Clarkson said it was special teams that made the difference.

"We made a couple of mistakes on our kick coverage and it cost us," he said. "They were able to steal any momentum we had gained with some good returns."

The defense made some adjustments at the half and found more stops, but by that point Clakrson said the deficit was too great.

The Patriots finished the season 5-4, a one-win improvement from last year. All four losses were against ranked opponents - Cross County twice and to Stanton and Howells-Dodge.

Clarkson/Leigh saw seven seniors play their final high school football game in Hays, Hanel, Bryce Jurgensen, Cooper Vance, Dillan Mapel and Mitchel Beeson.

"This is a tremendous senior group. It was an unfortunate draw to play Cross County in round one as I think this team would be a tough out for most teams," Clarkson said. "This was a hard-working senior group that has some really good talent on it and they will be missed, but I think they will have left a good legacy of how to play this game in a physical and tough manner."

