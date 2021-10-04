Area football: Jaguars destroy Stanton, Patriots dominate Madison

Class D-1 No. 3 Howells-Dodge faced its second ranked opponent of the season Friday when it hosted No. 8 Stanton on Friday.

In a game featuring undefeated teams, Howells-Dodge dominated Stanton 44-8 and held the Mustangs to just 182 total yards.

Clarkson/Leigh won its second straight game with a 70-12 road win over Madison.

Howells-Dodge def. Stanton 44-8: The Jaguars muscled themselves to a 36-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Levi Belina and Gavin Nelson each just missed 100 yards rushing on the night. Belina recorded 15 carries, 99 yards and three touchdowns and Nelson finished with seven rushes, 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Howells-Dodge scored 44 points despite running 18 fewer play and having seven less minutes of possession.

Levi Belina opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown, and with a minute left in the first, Nelson scored on a pick-six.

Belina reached the end zone twice and Nelson once in the second quarter to build the big halftime advantage. Nelson scored a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth for the Jaguars' lone score of the second half.