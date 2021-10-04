Area football: Jaguars destroy Stanton, Patriots dominate Madison

Class D-1 No. 3 Howells-Dodge faced its second ranked opponent of the season Friday when it hosted No. 8 Stanton on Friday.
In a game featuring undefeated teams, Howells-Dodge dominated Stanton 44-8 and held the Mustangs to just 182 total yards.
Clarkson/Leigh won its second straight game with a 70-12 road win over Madison.
Howells-Dodge def. Stanton 44-8: The Jaguars muscled themselves to a 36-0 halftime lead and never looked back.
Levi Belina and Gavin Nelson each just missed 100 yards rushing on the night. Belina recorded 15 carries, 99 yards and three touchdowns and Nelson finished with seven rushes, 97 yards and two touchdowns.
Howells-Dodge scored 44 points despite running 18 fewer play and having seven less minutes of possession.
Levi Belina opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown, and with a minute left in the first, Nelson scored on a pick-six.
Belina reached the end zone twice and Nelson once in the second quarter to build the big halftime advantage. Nelson scored a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth for the Jaguars' lone score of the second half.
"I was just very proud of how our boys performed the whole game. We were able to get momentum early and hang on to it," Howells-Dodge head coach Mike Speirs said. "We got three big turnovers in the first half that set us up with great field position. The boys did a great job of capitalizing on that."
In addition to Nelson's pick-six, Blake Sindelar intercepted Stanton quarterback Parker Krusemark, and Aiden Meyer recorded a fumble.
Jestin Bayer totaled a game-high 16 tackles. Nathan Hegemann recorded eight tackles and Belina, Lance Brester and Sindelar posted seven tackles.
"I think our front five did a very goof job of taking on blocks and defeating those blocks," Speirs said. "We were able to prevent Stanton from establishing the wedge play, and that is always a huge part of giving yourself a chance to win against them."
Speirs praised Nelson's performance and how he's led the offense.
"Gavin had a great game on both sides of the ball," he said. "He did an excellent job getting us into good plays. He did an outstanding job running the ball and taking advantage of a defense that was keying on Levi (Belina)."
The Jaguars are 6-0 and they will host West Point GACC Friday in the final home game of the regular season.
Clarkson/Leigh def. Madison 70-12: The Patriots scored 56 first-half points to put the game out of reach.
The Patriots posted 509 yards of total offense, including 489 rushing yards. Isaac Baumert carried the rock 15 times for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, which made it 48-0.
Kanyon Held had six carries for 88 yards and one touchdown, Eli Hays had three rushes, 48 yards and one touchdown and Kyle Kasik recorded four carries, 43 yards and two touchdowns.
Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said as Hays' health improves, plus the pending return of Dylan Higby, he's pleased with the running game's improvement.
"Kanyon Held ran the ball really well and so did a young player Isaac Baumert," Clarkson said.
Defensively, the Patriots held the Dragons to just 125 yards of total offense. Madison converted six first downs and was 1 for 10 on third down.
Clarkson said the defensive line set the tone as Clarkson/Leigh's defense allowed its fewest points of the season.
The game also allowed Clarkson to incorporate some younger players and give them in-game reps.
"The development of depth is so important at small schools like ours," he said. "We have a large sophomore class, and we will need a lot of these guys sooner than later so the more reps, the better."
Clarkson/Leigh's record is 4-2. The Patriots host Wisner-Pilger for their final road game of the regular season on Friday.
