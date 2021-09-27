Area football: Jaguars, Patriots win blowout games

Hays opened the game with a 71-yard touchdown run. He had a 4-yard score in the first, a 13-yard touchdown in the second and a 25-yard trip for six in the third.

Carter Hanel took full advantage of his only two touches. He scored a 34-yard touchdown run in the second to make it 36-12. Later in the quarter, he took a Ryan Brichacek pass 67 yards to the house to make it 44-12.

Clarkson/Leigh recorded 500 yards of total offense, 427 of it on the ground attack. Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said the guys up front were big in creating an effective running game.

"Eli Hays is getting healthier by the day. You could tell he felt very confident," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Kyle Kasik also ran really well after being limited with an injury. Ultimately, though, it was our offensive line that played a much better game than they did last week."

The Patriots limited the Bluejays' to their second-lowest scoring output this season - 12 in each half.

GACC finished with 284 yards of total offense and Clarkson/Leigh forced three turnovers.

Hanel and Kanyon Held each recovered a fumble, and Dalton Zulkoski intercepted a pass.