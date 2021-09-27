Area football: Jaguars, Patriots win blowout games

Class D-1 No. 4 Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh secured blowout wins Friday in Week 5 of high school football action. The Jaguars shut out Madison 60-0 while Clarkson/Leigh bounced back with a 52-24 victory over West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic.
Howells-Dodge def. Madison 60-0: The Jaguars scored all 60 points in the first half with a dynamic rushing attack.
Lane and Levi Belina each rushed for over 100 yards as the team totaled 353 yards on the ground. Lane rushed the ball 12 times for 139 yards with three touchdowns, all in the second quarter. Levi had 107 yards on six carries with two touchdowns.
Gavin Nelson went 2 for 2 passing, and both completions were touchdown passes. Nelson opened the scoring with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Lance Brester. After a Brester 11-yard touchdown run, Nelson connected with R.J. Bayer for a 28-yard touchdown.
Howells-Dodge finished with 405 yards of total offense.
"Offensively, we executed very well," coach Mike Speirs said. "That is always a focus for us, and we were happy to see the kids up and down the line do it at a high level."
Defensively, the unit posted its second shutout of the season as it held the Dragons to 145 yards of total offense.
Sophomore Colton Klosen led the team with seven tackles. Jestin Bayer had five tackles and Connor Kreikemeier finished with five tackles and a forced fumble. Brady Lund secured the game's lone fumble recovery.
"We were able to take away the run game early and that always helps," Speirs said.
Speirs credited the team's focus coming into the game and how that allowed the Jags to take control in the early stages. Because of that less experienced players and reserves saw some valuable playing time.
"Playing time at the varsity level helps their football skills and their knowledge grows at a much faster than just practice," Speirs said.
Howells-Dodge is 5-0 on the season and faces No. 6 Stanton Friday followed by games against West Point GACC and Clarkson/Leigh to close out the regular season.
"Our last three opponents are going to challenge us," Speirs said. "We will have to be ready both physically and mentally each week to face the challenge each team will present us."
Clarkson/Leigh def. West Point GACC 52-24: The Patriots bounced back from the previous week's loss to Stanton with an emphatic win over the Bluejays.
Clarkson/Leigh jumped all over GACC in the first half and built a 44-12 lead at the break.
Eli Hays, in his second game back from injury, was the team's leading rusher with 15 carries, 173 yards and four touchdowns. Kyle Kasik also had a big game on the ground with 14 rushes, 163 yards and a touchdown.
Hays opened the game with a 71-yard touchdown run. He had a 4-yard score in the first, a 13-yard touchdown in the second and a 25-yard trip for six in the third.
Carter Hanel took full advantage of his only two touches. He scored a 34-yard touchdown run in the second to make it 36-12. Later in the quarter, he took a Ryan Brichacek pass 67 yards to the house to make it 44-12.
Clarkson/Leigh recorded 500 yards of total offense, 427 of it on the ground attack. Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said the guys up front were big in creating an effective running game.
"Eli Hays is getting healthier by the day. You could tell he felt very confident," Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. "Kyle Kasik also ran really well after being limited with an injury. Ultimately, though, it was our offensive line that played a much better game than they did last week."
The Patriots limited the Bluejays' to their second-lowest scoring output this season - 12 in each half.
GACC finished with 284 yards of total offense and Clarkson/Leigh forced three turnovers.
Hanel and Kanyon Held each recovered a fumble, and Dalton Zulkoski intercepted a pass.
"GACC is an explosive offense," Clarkson said. "They got a couple of big plays on us, but our defensive front was really active and played a very physical game. We have been emphasizing turnovers in practice all week and it paid off."
The Patriots improved their record to 3-2 and they'll face Madison Friday. With only three games left in the regular season, Clarkson said his team is ready to embrace the challenges ahead.
"We are getting healthier every week, so that is an important piece," he said. "Hopefully, Friday's win helps us get our confidence back. Our district is so tough, so it will be a tough road. But I think we will be up for the challenge."
