Area football: Jaguars win big, Patriots lose at Cross County

Class D-1 No. 4 Howells-Dodge opened its season with a convincing 58-0 win at East Butler. The Jaguars outgained the Tigers 347-31.
Clarkson/Leigh was on the road in Stromsburg to face No. 3 Cross County. The Patriots were down just six at halftime, but the Cougars outscored Clarkson/Leigh 28-14 in the third quarter to win 42-22.
Eli Hays finished with a game-high 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Howells-Dodge def. East Butler 58-0: The Jaguars rushing attack led the offensive surge with 273 yards on the ground. Gavin Nelson led the team with 74 yards and a touchdown.
Dylan Brichacek, Lane Belina, Brittin Sindelar, Lance Brester and Kellen Fiala each recorded a rushing touchdown.
Sindelar threw for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Howells-Dodge had 32 minutes and 27 seconds time of possession and had 20 first downs compared to two for East Butler. The Jaguars led 38-0 at halftime.
Head coach Mike Speirs said the strong start was aided by a couple of big plays early.
"I think our good start was a a combination of factors, but it is always big to return a punt for a touchdown," Speirs said.
Defensively, Howells-Dodge recorded three sacks, two by Aandy Dominguez, an Aden Lange interception and a Lance Brester fumble recovery.
"Coach (Luke) Dobbins came up with a solid plan and the kids executed it at a high level," Speiers said of the defense. "Our D-line played especially good."
Shelby-Rising City will be the next opponent for the Jaguars. The focus for Spiers in practice this week will be on the interior.
"We need to shore up some of our line play," he said. "Understanding assignments and carrying them out will be a focus for us this week."
No. 3 Cross County def. Clarkson/Leigh 42-22: The Patriots went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in state and played a closer game than the final score indicates.
The Patriots opened the scoring in the second quarter on a Kyle Kasik 2-yard touchdown but Cougars scored 14 unanswered points to close out the first half and created the first points of the second for 22 in a row.
Clarkson/Leigh finished with just 35 fewer total yards and both teams had 16 first downs. However, Cross County won the turnover battle with four takeaways.
Head coach Jim Clarkson said it was a good measuring stick game for his team.
"We feel like we established that we can play with the top-level teams on a physical level, but we have to execute better against good teams like Cross County," Clarkson said. "Being negative-three in turnovers and a few other mental mistakes will not allow us to be our best. I like our competitive makeup though, that is for sure."
Hays rushed for 161 yards, threw for 42 and totaled two rushing touchdowns. Kasik recorded the lone Clarkson/Leigh takeaway with an interception.
Next up for the Patriots is their home opener against Elmwood-Murdock Friday.
