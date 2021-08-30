Area football: Jaguars win big, Patriots lose at Cross County

"Coach (Luke) Dobbins came up with a solid plan and the kids executed it at a high level," Speiers said of the defense. "Our D-line played especially good."

Shelby-Rising City will be the next opponent for the Jaguars. The focus for Spiers in practice this week will be on the interior.

"We need to shore up some of our line play," he said. "Understanding assignments and carrying them out will be a focus for us this week."

No. 3 Cross County def. Clarkson/Leigh 42-22: The Patriots went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in state and played a closer game than the final score indicates.

The Patriots opened the scoring in the second quarter on a Kyle Kasik 2-yard touchdown but Cougars scored 14 unanswered points to close out the first half and created the first points of the second for 22 in a row.

Clarkson/Leigh finished with just 35 fewer total yards and both teams had 16 first downs. However, Cross County won the turnover battle with four takeaways.

Head coach Jim Clarkson said it was a good measuring stick game for his team.