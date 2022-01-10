Area Hoops: Patriots on streaks

Since losing the season opener on Dec. 3 against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, the Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball team has rolled to nine straight wins. The Patriots' female teammates, who started 4-3, have reeled off five straight and sit at 9-3.

The No. 4 Howells-Dodge boys added two more wins last week and sit at 10-1. The girls were 3-2 but have now lost five of six including two in a row to a pair of ranked foes.

Clarkson/Leigh Boys 66, Tekamah-Herman 39: It was a season-high in points for the Patriots thanks to Jarred Novotny tying his season-high of 26 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Novotny also grabbed five rebounds and handed out four assists.

Eli Hays added 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting. Carter Hanel was one shy of his career-high with 20 rebounds. Clarkson/Leigh held Tekamah-Herman to 26% shooting and forced 22 turnovers.

Clarkson/Leigh 57, Aquinas Catholic 38: The Patriots built a 15-3 advantage after the first quarter, let the Monarchs back in the game in the second and led by just eight at halftime, but posted 31 in the second half and pulled away.

Kyle Kasik scored a season-high 16 points, Novotny had 12 and Hays had 11. Hanel collected 12 boards.

Clarkson/Leigh Girls 47, Northwest 36: The No. 6 team in Class C-2 took down a Class B opponent by overcoming a seven-point deficit in the first half. Northwest hit four three-pointers in the first quarter then was held to just 17 over the next 24 minutes when the Patriots switched to man defense.

Chloe Hanel and Kennedy Settje both scored 21 points and were named to the All-Showcase team.

Clarkson/Leigh Girls 67, East Butler 34: The Patriots forced the Tigers into 41 turnovers in a Friday win that included 24 points for Hanel and 21 for Settje.

Clarkson/Leigh 59, Aquinas Catholic 33: The Patriots earned their first win of 2022 despite falling behind 13-11 in the first quarter. Clarkson/Leigh allowed just 20 points the rest of the way.

Hanel had a double-double on 25 points and 10 steals. Settje also put together a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards.

Howells-Dodge Boys 68, GACC 49: The Jags won their fourth straight on Saturday thanks to 10 three-pointers and 50% shooting overall. Blake Sindelar had a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds. Lance Brester scored 16 while Gavin Nelson had 15 and tied a school record with five threes.

Howells-Dodge Boys 69, Humphrey St. Francis: 47: The No. 4 team in C-2 took down No. 7 in D-2 behind a big third quarter. The Jaguars led by five at halftime then built it to 15 by the start of the fourth.

R.J. Bayer scored 20 and reached 1,000 points for his career. Sindelar had 13 with eight rebounds and seven assists.

GACC 65, Howells-Dodge Girls 30: The Jags offense found a rhythm in the first half and scored 21 against No. 3 in C-2 but the Bluejays knocked down eight three-pointers in the game and pulled away.

Blair Fiala led Howells-Dodge with 10 points. The Jaguars turned it over 26 times.

Humphrey St. Francis 52, Howells-Dodge 32: The Jaguars started the weekend with No. 3 in D-2 and fell behind by 16 in the first half. The Flyers had five players all score at least eight points and forced 25 turnovers.

Sasha Perrin put together her second double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.