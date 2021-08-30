Area softball: Highway 91 goes 3-0 at Wisner-Pilger Invite

Highway 91 scored five in the first on a sac fly, the Perrin long ball and a two-run single by Pieper.

Three straight RBI singles in the second made it 8-0. That set up a six-run third on a passed ball, the Perrin two-run triple, a ground out, a single and a wild pitch.

Ratzlaff started the game and allowed one run on two hits to go with five strikeouts.

In the final game of the day, the Cyclones defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7-4 behind a three-run first and a four-run third.

Perrin had two more RBIs, bringing her tournament total to four. She finished the day with five runs drive in. Ratzlaff went 2 for 3 with a single, double and two RBIs.

Perrin hit a three-run home run in the first and a two-run home run in the third. Ratzlaff hit a two-run double in the third.

In the circle, Ratzlaff earned her third complete game win. She allowed four runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

Highway 91 drops two at GACC Triangular: The Cyclones were 4-1 entering the GACC triangular in West Point, but dropped two games against the hosts and Tekamanh-Herman.