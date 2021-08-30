Area softball: Highway 91 goes 3-0 at Wisner-Pilger Invite

Highway 91 opened a five-game weekend with the West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic triangular on Aug. 26 and the Wisner-Pilger Invite Saturday. The Cyclones lost 8-0 against the hosts and 7-3 against Tekamah-Herman.
In Wisner-Pilger, Highway 91 went 3-0 with wins against O'Neill, Blue River and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Highway 91 at Wisner-Pilger Invite: In the opening game against O'Neill, the Cyclones won 7-0 behind a complete-game shutout from Ratzlaff.
The Highway 91 starter allowed just four hits and struck out six O'Neill hitters.
It was scoreless through three innings, but Highway 91 broke the game open in the sixth with a five-run frame.
Sasha Perrin hit a solo home run, Nessa Krupka hit a two-run single, Cassie Rayback hit a RBI single and an error brought home the seventh and final run of the game.
Eight different Cyclones recorded a hit. Rayback and Krupka had two RBIs each.
In the second game of the tripleheader, the Cyclones offense erupted for 14 runs on 16 hits.
Rayback, Lilly Praest, and Pieper had three hits each. Pieper recorded four RBIs and Perrin drove in three with a solo home run and a two-run triple in the third.
Highway 91 scored five in the first on a sac fly, the Perrin long ball and a two-run single by Pieper.
Three straight RBI singles in the second made it 8-0. That set up a six-run third on a passed ball, the Perrin two-run triple, a ground out, a single and a wild pitch.
Ratzlaff started the game and allowed one run on two hits to go with five strikeouts.
In the final game of the day, the Cyclones defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7-4 behind a three-run first and a four-run third.
Perrin had two more RBIs, bringing her tournament total to four. She finished the day with five runs drive in. Ratzlaff went 2 for 3 with a single, double and two RBIs.
Perrin hit a three-run home run in the first and a two-run home run in the third. Ratzlaff hit a two-run double in the third.
In the circle, Ratzlaff earned her third complete game win. She allowed four runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Highway 91 drops two at GACC Triangular: The Cyclones were 4-1 entering the GACC triangular in West Point, but dropped two games against the hosts and Tekamanh-Herman.
GACC secured an 8-0 win in five innings against the Cyclones. Kennady Schmidt earned the start and pitched 2 and 2/3 innings with six runs allowed and four earned on five hits. She also walked two and struck out one.
Highway 91's offense mustered just four hits. Faith Indra recorded the lone extra-base hit with a lead-off double in the first.
In game two, the score was knotted at three runs through three innings, but Tekamah-Herman scored three in the fourth and an insurance run in the sixth to win 7-3.
Ratzlaff drove in the Cyclones' first run of the night with a sac fly in the first. Highway 91 tied the game in the third on two more sac flies from Raztlaff and Cassie Rayback.
Tekamah-Herman responded the following frame with three runs on a walk, sac fly and wild pitch. An insurance run was plated in the sixth to seal the four-run win.
Ratzlaff started the game and allowed six runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts.