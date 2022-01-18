Area Sports: Pats keep winning

Clarkson/Leigh boys basketball entered the ratings last week at No. 10 in Class C-1. The Patriots then extended their winning streak to 11 games in road victories at Pender and Humphrey Saint Francis.

Clarkson/Leigh Boys 53, Pender 15: Clarkson/Leigh blew out the winless Pendragons 53-15 on Saturday in its best defensive performance of the season.

The defense allowed a season-best 15 points and led 50-9 after three quarters. Eli Hays led the way with 11 points, Jarred Novotny had eight and Carter Hanel ended with six to go with 14 rebounds.

Pender 60, Clarkson/Leigh Girls 56: In a game in which Clarkson/Leigh led by seven after one, the Pendragons chipped away at the deficit Saturday to pick up the win in overtime.

The Patriots led 15-8 after one, but Pender outscored them 14-12 in the second, 14-10 in the third and 19-18 in the fourth to force the extra period. The Pendragons outscored Clarkson/Leigh 5-1 in OT.

Clarkson/Leigh Boys 63, St. Francis 41: The Patriots controlled the game Friday and built up a 47-23 lead after the third quarter thanks to a 51% shooting night.

Hays led the team with 13 points, Kyle Kasik and Hanel scored a dozen each, Mason Whitmore posted nine and Logan Schroeder and Novotny had six apiece.

St. Francis 46, Clarkson/Leigh girls 41: Clarkson/Leigh saw its five-game winning streak snapped Friday when the Flyers outscored the Patriots 15-7 in the fourth quarter.

Chloe Hanel (20) and Kennedy Settje (18) combined for 38 of the Patriots' 41 points.

Howells-Dodge Boys 59, Mead 47: The Jaguars were only able to build a two-point halftime advantage and had a tough offensive night from everyone but Blake Sindelar. The senior put his team on his back and scored 27 points on 9 of 15 shooting, had a double-double with 10 rebounds, handed out five assists and swiped away two steals. Howells-Dodge seized control with 22 points in the third quarter.

Howells-Dodge Girls 47, Mead 42: The Jaguars entered the second half with a three-point deficit then outscored the Raiders by eight in the second half to earn the victory. Howells-Dodge outscored the Raiders 19-13 in the third and 8-6 in the fourth.

Howells-Dodge Boys 59, Wisner-Pilger 51: The Jags did much of their damage in the first half then held off the Gators the rest of the way. It was a 38-24 lead at the break when the offense ground to a half and scored just six in the third quarter. Thankfully, the 14-point halftime advantage and makes at the free throw line in the fourth were enough. Sindelar had 20 and RJ Bayer 16.

Wisner-Pilger 46, Howells-Dodge Girls 21: Howells-Dodge struggled offensively in the second half. The Jags trailed 19-13 at halftime, but only scored eight points after halftime while Wisner-Pilger put up 27.

Howells-Dodge 48, Norfolk Lutheran 43: Howells-Dodge won its third game since Dec. 14 as it carried a large first-half lead across the finish on Jan. 11 against the Eagles.

The Jaguars led 27-10 at halftime before the Eagles surged back to cut the lead to two. Howells-Dodge knocked down four of its final five free throws to seal the win.

WRESTLING

Cross County Bob Osborn Classic: For of the five Patriots in action found the medal stand and were led by Dylan Higby taking runner-up at 132 pounds.

Higby won four matches, three by fall and one in a 21-4 technical fall before Logan View's Kaden Gregory denied him the title in a 6-3 decision. Gregory built a 6-1 lead before Higby came up with a takedown in the final 30 seconds of the match.

Morgan Bunner (113) was 2-2 and took fifth, Bryce Jurgensen (120) won one of four and was sixth and Jacob Koehn (152) won his first two but lost his last two and was fourth.

Wisner-Pilger Invite: Howells-Dodge won eight medals, had three champs and four in the finals but was just short of the team title by a point and a half to Summerland.

Dylan Brichacek (120), Levi Belina (170) and Jestin Bayer (182) each pinned three opponents on their way to gold. Lane Belina (145) pinned his first three but then dropped the title match to Michael Mass of Ralston by fall.

Isaac Koliha (106) won three of four and took third, Gage Stutzman (126) split four matches and was fourth, Austin Hegemann (152) also split his four matches and was fourth, Jacob Hegemann (160) won three times, lost in the semis but bounced back for a pin and took bronze.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.