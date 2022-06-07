Area teammates face off in all-star volleyball, basketball

Clarkson/Leigh's Makenna Held and Kennedy Settje were both part of the Central All-Star Volleyball match on June 2, playing on separate teams. Held and the Silver Team came back from down two sets to one and down 6-0 in the fifth set for the win.

This Thursday back at Central, Settje will be on the court again with Howells-Dodge's Abby Pieper on the Green Team roster. Settje and Pieper will play under Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family state championship head coach Kandee Hanzel. The rest of the Gray Team roster includes three from HLHF and one each from Fullerton, Lakeview, Nebraska Christian and Scotus Central Catholic.

Area players in the boys all-star hoops game includes R.J. Bayer of Howells-Dodge and Jarred Novotny of Clarkson/Leigh on the Green Team under the leadership of Osceola head coach Jason Zelasney against teammates Blake Sindelar of Howells-Dodge and Eli Hays and Carter Hanel of Clarkson/Leigh playing for three-time state championship coach Joe Hesse of HLHF.

The girls open play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys about a half hour after the conclusion of the girls contest.

Read about all-star volleyball and basketball in next week's edition.

