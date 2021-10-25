Area volleyball: Jaguars win final two matches, Patriots fall to Oakland-Craig

Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh followed up the East Husker Conference tournament with the final matches of the season last week and looked forward to the subdistrict tournament.

The top-ranked Jaguars defeated North Bend and Tekamah-Herman while No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh fell to No. 1 Oakland-Craig.

Both teams opened subdistrict play Monday as Howells-Dodge hosted the Class D1-6 subdistrict tournament and Clarkson/Leigh traveled to Wisner-Pilger for the Class C2-4 subdistrict tournament.

Howells-Dodge def. Tekamah-Herman 25-8, 25-16, 25-14: The Jaguars won their regular season finale Oct. 21 against Tekamah-Herman in straight sets.

"This was a game we were trying to a few different offense plays to see what worked before subs," Howells-Dodge head coach Taryn Janke said. "They pushed through it one point at a time. We passed and played defense very well."

Howells-Dodge finished the regular season 25-3 with its three defeats coming against ranked Class C-2 opponents. The Jaguars faced the winner of Neligh-Oakdale/Summerland on Monday.

Howells-Dodge def. North Bend 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13: The Jaguars earned their second five-set win of the season on Oct. 19 against North Bend.

In the attack, Howells-Dodge recorded 60 kills. Grace Baumert led the team with 23 kills as Ellie Baumert contributed with 17 kills and Natalie Pieper recorded 10 kills.

Blair Fiala assisted 29 points for the Jaguars and Ellie set up 26 kills. The team also served eight aces as Grace had three and Fiala served a pair.

Howells-Dodge dug a season-high 75 shots as six players recorded at least eight. Ellie led the squad with 18 digs as Fiala ended with 13 and Grace tallied 11.

"We had ups and downs in this match due to a ton of serving errors, along with adjusting to key players, but our passing and defense was our savior in the last two sets," Janke said. "We started seeing their main hitters and our passing went up, allowing us to run an offense. We could have given up and just let the fourth set go, but they built up momentum allowing them to finish strong. Our fans and student section were a big part of us building that momentum and enthusiasm, so it made it that much more fun."

Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh 25-21, 25-22, 25-23: For the second time in four days, Oakland-Craig and Clarkson/Leigh met in a Class C-2 top-three match. Each side had won a match against each other, but it was the Knights who took the rubber match.

Oakland-Craig tallied 38 kills, but it was the defense that dominated the match. The Knights dug 66 shots and blocked 14.

"It was a tough match," Patriots head coach Becky Schneider said. "Oakland-Craig is a well-rounded team that plays scrappy and stays aggressive. We definitely battled and we were able to do some really good things, however, we needed to be more consistent across the board and bring more energy from the start of the match."

Clarkson/Leigh ended the regular season with a 22-6 record and it competed in the Class C2-4 subdistrict tournament at Wisner-Pilger. The Patriots faced West Point GACC Monday in the semifinals.

