Area volleyball: Patriots and Jaguars meet in playoff rematch

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge met in Class C2 state playoff quarterfinals last year in Lincoln. The Patriots defeated the Jaguars in straight sets to move on.

On Tuesday, the two teams met for the first time since the big stage in Lincoln.

Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells-Dodge 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18: Howells-Dodge's attack finished with nine more kills and five more aces than Clarkson/Leigh, but the Patriots' defense finished with 19 more digs and six more blocks.

Four Patriots finished with double-digit digs. Chloe Hanel had 22, Gracelyn Eisenmann and Kennedy Settje had 18 each and Brynn Settje had 14.

Offensively, the Jaguars were led by Grace Baumert who had 14 kills. Chloe Hanel had a game-high 18 for the Patriots and Settje had 11.

Makenna Held tallied 30 of Clarkson/Leigh's 32 assists. Ellie Baumert led Howells-Dodge with 24 assists to go with four aces.

Patriots head coach Becky Schneider praised the atmosphere in Howells and knew the match was going to be a battle.