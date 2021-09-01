 Skip to main content
Area volleyball: Patriots and Jaguars meet in playoff rematch
Area volleyball: Patriots and Jaguars meet in playoff rematch

Volleyball

Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge met in Class C2 state playoff quarterfinals last year in Lincoln. The Patriots defeated the Jaguars in straight sets to move on.

On Tuesday, the two teams met for the first time since the big stage in Lincoln.

Clarkson/Leigh def. Howells-Dodge 14-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18: Howells-Dodge's attack finished with nine more kills and five more aces than Clarkson/Leigh, but the Patriots' defense finished with 19 more digs and six more blocks.

Four Patriots finished with double-digit digs. Chloe Hanel had 22, Gracelyn Eisenmann and Kennedy Settje had 18 each and Brynn Settje had 14.

Offensively, the Jaguars were led by Grace Baumert who had 14 kills. Chloe Hanel had a game-high 18 for the Patriots and Settje had 11.

Makenna Held tallied 30 of Clarkson/Leigh's 32 assists. Ellie Baumert led Howells-Dodge with 24 assists to go with four aces.

Patriots head coach Becky Schneider praised the atmosphere in Howells and knew the match was going to be a battle.

"That first set, there were definitely a lot of nerves on our side. We were caught out of position and off-guard by a lot of what they gave us and we had way too many unforced errors," Schneider said. "But after the first set, we were able to settle in and just play. Our girls showed a tremendous amount of grit, tenacity and perseverance. They came together and played with a purpose and it paid off."

On the other side, Jaguars head coach Taryn Janke liked the way her team started the match, but she said that control was only temporary.

"Overall, we played defense well and kept things simple," Janke said. "The last three sets, we didn't control out side or set the tempo. We let mistakes overtake us, which made it seem as though we were competing with ourselves."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

