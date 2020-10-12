Area Volleyball

Clarkson/Leigh
The Patriots won their opener over Wisner-Pilger on Saturday at the Wisner-Pilger Invite but then lost to C-1 O'Neill and C-1 No. 1 Saint Paul. No stats for the matches were available.
Clarkson/Leigh def. Wisner-Pilger 22-25, 25-21, 25-21
O'Neill def. Clarkson/Leigh 25-21, 26-24
Saint Paul def. Clarkson/Leigh 25-19, 25-15
Howells-Dodge
The Jaguars have run their winning streak to nine in a row following three more wins last week. Stat leaders for the week included Grace Baumert with 38 total kills and nine aces, Riley Pokorny with 18 digs and setter Ellie Baumert with 60 assists.
Howells-Dodge def. Stanton 25-12, 25-11, 25-14
Howells-Dodge def. Twin River 25-7, 25-6
Howells-Doge def. HLHF 29-27, 25-21
"We are playing as a team and cutting down our errors throughout the whole match. our defense is still helping us out to push points," coach Taryn Janke said. "All we can do right now is keep fighting for every match. We had goals at the beginning of the season, and we have met most of them now hoping just to improve every game from here on out."
Schuyler
Schuyler volleyball was scheduled to face Seward on Oct. 8 but the match was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The Warriors hope to return to the court for the first time since Sept. 24 in the Central Conference Tournament starting Oct. 15.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!