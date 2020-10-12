Area Volleyball

The Patriots won their opener over Wisner-Pilger on Saturday at the Wisner-Pilger Invite but then lost to C-1 O'Neill and C-1 No. 1 Saint Paul. No stats for the matches were available.

The Jaguars have run their winning streak to nine in a row following three more wins last week. Stat leaders for the week included Grace Baumert with 38 total kills and nine aces, Riley Pokorny with 18 digs and setter Ellie Baumert with 60 assists.

"We are playing as a team and cutting down our errors throughout the whole match. our defense is still helping us out to push points," coach Taryn Janke said. "All we can do right now is keep fighting for every match. We had goals at the beginning of the season, and we have met most of them now hoping just to improve every game from here on out."