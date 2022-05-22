Austin McCulloch, Marisol Deanda exceed own expectations at state

OMAHA - Schuyler track and field athletes Austin McCulloch and Marisol Deanda didn't know what to expect at their first NSAA Class B State Track and Field Championships in Omaha last week. On May 18, Deanda ran in the 3200-meter run, and on Thursday, McCulloch competed in the pole vault while Deanda ran the 1600.

McCulloch set a personal record with a vault of 13 feet, good for 10th place. He was tied for the eighth-best mark and was kept out of medal position on tiebreakers. McCook's Branson McDonald won the event with a mark of 15 feet.

With temperatures in the 90's, he said the warm weather played a large part in having the best mark of his career.

"It's warmer, so the poles are a little more bendy, and then we got a nice little tailwind to push us over the bar," McCulloch said.

Warriors boys track and field head coach Rick Carter wasn't surprised by McCulloch's performance. Even though it was a personal record, Carter said McCulloch was always capable of achieving that mark.

"He has been getting better all season. Austin also doesn't seem to get bothered by the pressure, so I knew he had that going for him," Carter said. "This year's performance will just motivate Austin all the more. He is already looking into camps to go to this summer. Austin has a superior work ethic and will come in and practice any day of the week."

The junior will not only be looking for a return to Burke Stadium but some achieving some lofty goals along the way.

"Beat our school record," McCulloch said. "I could care less about how much as long as I beat it. Six more inches and we'll get it."

Deanda competed on both days. In the 3200, she started the race in the rear but steadily worked herself towards the front of the pack. The senior, in her first state meet, placed 11th with a time of 12 minutes, 34.80 seconds. York's Kassidy Stuckey was first across the line at 11:22.87.

On Thursday she ran in the 1600. She finished 19th in the event with a time of 5:47.45. Stuckey won the race with a time of 5:14.96. Deanda said she was grateful for the opportunity to close her career on the big stage.

"I think it went a lot better than expected. I really wanted to believe that I was going to qualify, but I just didn't think I would, so it's kind of a surprise," Deanda said. "I felt kind of relief that I finally met that goal of qualifying for state. I honestly feel like 11th out of the 24 competitors ... it was just better than I expected."

Deanda said she doesn't like running in the heat, but she said she works well in it while other runners might struggle in those conditions. She used that to her advantage.

"I just wanted to keep my pace," she said. "I knew everybody was going to go out super fast, so I just made sure I didn't make that mistake."

Schuyler girls track and field head coach Alicia Keairnes said she was extremely proud of Deanda for making state.

"She has worked so hard for every ounce of success she has seen throughout her years in track," Keairnes said. "She started out her freshman year working on improving her long distance race times, and with persistence she was able to achieve her goal of going to state this year in both of her distance events. She is not only only a great role model on the track, but also in the academic setting. She was one of our NCPA (Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association) All-State award winners."

Deanda said it began to hit her that the 1600 was her final varsity running event. To go with her first state track and field appearance, she also earned three trips to the state cross country meet.

"It was really exciting," she said. "Like I said, I didn't expect it so when one girl kind of stepped out of the race (at districts), I was like, 'Wow, that's my chance. I can make it,' and I did."

