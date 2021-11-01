Back-to-back: Howells-Dodge earns second straight trip to Lincoln

SHELBY - After a loss to Clarkson/Leigh in the first round of the Class C-2 state tournament last year, Howells-Dodge has been determined to get back to Lincoln.

Two wins in the subdistrict round set the Jags up with that chance Saturday in the district final. Howells-Dodge was a big favorite as the top seed among the final 16 teams and had no trouble living up to that billing.

The Jaguars cruised to a win in straight sets, 25-10, 25-11 and 25-13 and are headed back to the capital city for, hopefully, a longer stay this time around.

"It's pretty exciting. We knew where we ended last year and we weren't happy with it and we had a goal at the beginning," Jaguars head coach Taryn Janke said. "We just pushed all the way through. We knew we wanted to win this one. We earn our wins and this one, I guarantee you, we earned."

The Huskies served an ace to open the match, but it was all Jaguars after that brief bit of hope for Heartland. Howells-Dodge went on an 8-0 run after the ace and was never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Senior Ellie Baumert led the Jags with 15 kills, 11 assists, four service aces and two digs. Grace Baumert, Natalie Pieper and Brooklyn Macholan joined her in the attack with eight, seven and six kills, respectively.

Blair Fiala led the team with 24 assists Grace served three aces and Howells-Dodge finished the match with 42 kills and nine aces overall.

Defensively, Pieper dug eight shots, Jade Bayer recorded six and Grace had five.

Janke said everything the team worked on in practice paid off in Saturday's win.

"We come out every other game and there's one thing that we say we didn't do well. This game, I think, we did everything that we wanted to work on and make sure we do," she said. "I think that was probably a high point for us as coaches saying we worked on everything. We did accomplish what we worked on."

Leading up to Saturday's district final, Howells-Dodge played a five-set match against North Bend on Oct. 19 and a pair of four-set matches in the Class D1-6 subdistrict. Ellie Baumert said that level of competition had her and her teammates ready.

"We just really moved together," Ellie said. "We play disciplined volleyball, which is not something that a lot of people can say that they do, but we really, especially coming off these few past games, we just haven't really flowed. But (today), we just talked and we moved and it just felt good."

Howells-Dodge has shown consistency all season. The Jaguars enter state with a 28-3 record and winning streaks of eight and 11 games.

The Jags have only dropped 16 sets sets all year, and their three losses were against the top three seeds on the C-2 state tournament bracket.

Janke said she believes the schedule has prepared the girls for the types of tests it'll have in Lincoln.

"First of all, we play in one of the hardest conferences, I think, in the state. Last year we won it and that was the first time we've ever won it, so coming in this year and still getting to the championship, that's a huge accomplishment," Janke said. "Just showing that we can do that, I think that kind of sets the tone. Going on a 12-0 run for so long, still being 28-3 now, that should show everybody that they come to play."

Ellie Baumert said that state was a brand new experience for everyone on the team. No one had been on that stage before. This time around, she believes the group is better prepared for what to expect.

"I think it's just a different atmosphere for us, so we just weren't ready for it heading into last year, but I think coming this year, we'll be more accustomed to it and that bigger stage, bigger platform to show people what we're made of," she said.

The returning players from last year's squad used last year's state defeat as fuel for this year's campaign. That motivation has carried them back to Lincoln.

"I think that everybody, most of the players started for us last year, they were the ones that ended the season last year, so coming in with a few new starters, they know what it felt like," Janke said. "They know how they needed to push themselves and what they needed to do to change it. They got that goal probably halfway through the season, and now it's just the little things, making sure we're doing that all the way through."

Howells-Dodge is the No. 1 seed in the NSAA Class D-1 state championship. It'll open play against No. 8 BDS at 1 p.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The winner faces the winner of Nebraska Christian and Overton on Friday at 9 a.m. Mead vs. Elmwood-Murdock and Fremont Bergan vs. Cambridge make up the bottom of the bracket. The D-1 state championship is Saturday at the Devaney Center at 11 a.m.

Howells-Dodge def. Summerland 21-25, 25-10, 25-13, 25-23: The Jaguars bounced back after dropping the first set to defeat Summerland in the Class D1-6 subdistrict semifinals on Oct. 25.

Ellie Baumert recorded 21 kills and 17 assists in the win. Grace chipped in with 14 kills and Fiala ended the night with 26 assists.

Defensively, Jade Bayer (13), Ellie (12) and Grace (10) all tallied double-digit digs.

Howells-Dodge def. HLHF 29-27, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24: Howells-Dodge eked out a hard-fought Class D1-6 subdistrict final on Oct. 26 against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.

A major factor was passing. HLHF committed 49 digs errors while Howell's-Dodge had just 28.

Ellie had 23 kills, 22 assists, 17 digs and four blocks while Fiala ended with 26 helpers.

The Jaguars had six players who recorded at least 13 digs. Grace led the group with 19 digs to go with 16 kills.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

