Badgers blow past Warriors

The Bennington Badgers put on a scoring exhibition that meant the end of the Schuyler boys basketball season on Feb. 22. The Badgers had 38 points alone in the second quarter, just four fewer than Schuyler had for the entire game, and ended the Warriors season 82-42 in the semifinals of the Class B-5 subdistrict tournament.

Schuyler Central trailed just 20-12 after one quarter of play before the bottom fell out during next eight minutes of action.

Holding a lopsided and impressive 58-24 lead at the half, the Badgers went on to outscore the Warriors 24-18 in the second half to close out the victory.

The young Warriors group saw their season end with a 3-19 record on the heels of a tough 14-game losing skid.

With only two seniors on the varsity squad, Schuyler Central gained valuable varsity experience down the stretch that will hopefully pay off with more victories during the 2022-23 season.

One of the seniors, Caden Shonka, played one of his best games of the year in the season finale, scoring 15 points while hauling in four rebounds and swiping away a steal. The other senior, Daniel Daviu, ended his Schuyler Central basketball career with two points, two rebounds and an assist.

Other players hitting the scoring column for the Warriors were Rico Rodriguez with 11, Gavin Bywater with five, Julian Morales, Daniel Quezada and Alan Morales with three points apiece.

Bywater also had three rebounds to go with his two steals and one assist.

Bennington shot an impressive 30 of 49, 61%, and hit 10 of 19 from long range. The Badgers also won the battle on the glass 32-15 and held Schuyler to 14 of 45 shooting.

