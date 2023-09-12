Schuyler football played its first road game of the season Friday at Fairbury. The Warriors endured another tough battle with offensive yards hard to come by.

However, the Warriors ball-hawking defense intercepted six passes, including returning one for a touchdown, in a 16-7 victory.

"I'm very proud. It was definitely a team performance. We relied heavily on our defense," Schuyler head coach Nick Wilcox said. "I told the guys from the start we have a chance to do something we haven't done for a while. It may not have been pretty at times, but we did what had to be done to get a win."

Rico Rodriguez led the Schuyler defense with two interceptions. Jason Ramon scored on a pick six with Caden Weverka, Jose Cruz and Johny Mejia intercepting one pass each.

Fairbury freshman Jacob Nippert finished the game 10-for-24 for 130 yards and five interceptions. Jeffs sophomore Jaret Wood threw for 39 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On the ground, Fairbury rushed for just 49 yards on 28 carries.

Luis Carrera, Giovanni Martinez and Chris Ardeano tallied six tackles each. Ray Zastera and Martinez recorded one sack each.

"We knew if we had the choice to flip that we wanted to put our defense on the field first because it did feel like our defense was in a really good spot and I think that showed throughout the game," Wilcox said. "We might have given up a couple big plays here and there, but our kids responded very well. Really proud of those guys."

The Warriors led 9-0 at halftime, scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and a safety in the second quarter. Fairbury pulled within two points on a touchdown in the third quarter, but Schuyler answered with a score of its own in the fourth quarter.

Luis Genchi, in his first start at quarterback this season, scored a rushing touchdown for the only offensive score.

Schuyler's offense was outgained 218-45. Zastera and Kelbin Escobar rushed for 24 and 20 yards, respectively.

"We've got some things to work on for sure. I'm proud of our team for getting a win, but we have to find something on offense. We didn't get anything clicking," Wilcox said. "We couldn't get the ball in the guys' hands in space. There was just a lot of things that I'm not super happy with, but we'll continue to work on them."

For the first time since 2010, Schuyler secured a multi-win season. The Warriors improved to 2-1 and they'll play at Crete on Friday.

"We're really just focusing on one game at a time. It just so happens that right now we have a record of 2-1, but I think our guys are hungry for more and that's what we really want," Wilcox said. "We want to take it one game at a time and be hungry for another win. We've got two, but by no means does that mean we're done. We want to keep fighting. We want to keep looking for more chances to be successful."

Warriors volleyball

Schuyler posted a 3-2 week, splitting a home triangular on Thursday and winning two of three matches at Saturday's Fremont Bergan Invite.

The Warriors secured wins over Humphrey St. Francis and Boys Town on Saturday. They swept the Flyers 25-18 and 25-10 and the Cowboys 25-15 and 25-9. Schuyler's lone defeat came to the hosts 25-17 and 25-13.

On Thursday, Schuyler bounced back from a three-set defeat to West Point-Beemer in the first match of the triangular with a sweep of Twin River 25-12 and 25-13.

Ally Vavricek and Aylin Portillo led the Warriors' attack with 11 and 10 kills, respectively. Alyza Arroyo recorded 23 assists and the team served six aces.

In a 22-25, 25-23, 16-25 defeat to the Cadets, Portillo recorded nine of the team's 19 kills. Vavricek posted five kills and three aces. Portillo, Vavricek and Arroyo dug 11 balls each and Maliya Keeshan finished with 10 digs.

Schuyler was 4-4 before Tuesday's game versus Crete. The Warriors play at Central City on Thursday before competing in the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Invite on Saturday.

Deanda, Hernandez medal at Wahoo

Schuyler cross country traveled to Lake Wanahoo for the Wahoo Invite on Thursday. Warriors sophomore Miriam Deanda and freshman Mynor Hernandez claimed medals for their respective teams.

Deanda placed seventh in the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 29.56 seconds. Blair senior Reece Ewoldt won the race at 19:42.12. Hernandez finished the boys race in 18:26.41, good for eighth. Platteview senior A.J. Raszler posted the fastest time at 16:20.91.

The Schuyler girls placed third with 58 points. Sinai Sanchez, Gabby Rodriguez and Madalyn Mendez placed 16th, 17th and 18th, respectively. Linda Sebastian crossed the line in 21st.

The Warrior boys finished in fourth with 65 points, 12 points back of runner-up Omaha Roncalli. Carlos Carrasco, Miguel Mendez and Yojan Cruz rounded out the top 20. Joarcy Sanchez placed 30th.

Schuyler runs at Valley View Country Club for the Central City Invite on Thursday.

Schuyler golf

The Warriors competed in Thursday's Lakeview Invite at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.

Maribel Gonzalez led the Schuyler trio with a score of 117, good for 25th overall. Gina Alba finished the tournament with a 152 and Sofia Ramirez carded a 162.

Schuyler hosted a triangular with Lakeview and Shelby-Rising City on Monday. Its next tournament is Friday at the Crete Invite at College Heights Country Club.

Warriors softball

Schuyler dropped both games of Thursday's Aurora triangular, losing 14-2 to Crete and 12-0 to the Huskies.

Jani Yepez hit a two-run double to score Desteny Parra and Sadie Hernandez in the second inning versus the Cardinals. Parra singled and Hernandez reached on a fielder's choice.

Aurora drew a dozen walks and was hit by pitchs four times in the win. Carly Wemhoff was the only baserunner for Schuyler with a base on balls.

The Warriors were 0-4 ahead of Monday's Cuming County triangular against the Cadets and Wayne. Their next game is Thursday at Platteview before playing at Lakeview for a triangular on Monday.