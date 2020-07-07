Bank of the Valley streak ends at Arlington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clutch hitting by the hosts ended the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors win streak at three in a 5-4 road loss at Arlington on July 1.

Keegan Lavicky, Michael Rerucha and the Bank of the Valley bats piled up nine hits but failed to score after the third inning. The team had won three straight that included two totals of 12 runs and one of 13.

But one productive inning wasn't enough to keep the streak going when Arlington took the lead for good in the fifth.

Lavicky was 0 for 1 in his one plate appearance. He came on in the fifth inning at first base. He also stole a base as a courtesy runner in the fourth.

Rerucha was 1 for 4 with an RBI. His one-out single in the third with the bases loaded tied the game at 2-2.

"Statistically, we struck out nine times, we had more hits, but we left two or three more runners on base. We left the bases loaded in the first, and as it turned out, that might have been the difference," Lakeview coach Brach Johnson said. "It was a great game between two very evenly-matched teams."

Lakeview left nine men on base and had just one runner in scoring position following its four-run third inning.