Bank of the Valley streak ends at Arlington

Clutch hitting by the hosts ended the Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors win streak at three in a 5-4 road loss at Arlington on July 1.
Keegan Lavicky, Michael Rerucha and the Bank of the Valley bats piled up nine hits but failed to score after the third inning. The team had won three straight that included two totals of 12 runs and one of 13.
But one productive inning wasn't enough to keep the streak going when Arlington took the lead for good in the fifth.
Lavicky was 0 for 1 in his one plate appearance. He came on in the fifth inning at first base. He also stole a base as a courtesy runner in the fourth.
Rerucha was 1 for 4 with an RBI. His one-out single in the third with the bases loaded tied the game at 2-2.
"Statistically, we struck out nine times, we had more hits, but we left two or three more runners on base. We left the bases loaded in the first, and as it turned out, that might have been the difference," Lakeview coach Brach Johnson said. "It was a great game between two very evenly-matched teams."
Lakeview left nine men on base and had just one runner in scoring position following its four-run third inning.
Arlington took the lead with two runs in the second and regained it with three more in the fifth. Starting pitcher Braden Rump tossed all seven innings for the hosts, allowing two earned and nine hits but also striking out nine.
Lavicky, Haustyn Forney, Evan Tessendorf and Layne Forney scored during the four-run third. Caden Pelan led off with a walk and was replaced on the base paths by Lavicky as a courtesy runner. Lavicky came in on a single by Evan Tessendorf. Haustnyn Forney singled and scored on a Michael Rerucha drive to right. Tessendorf came in on an error at second. Layne Forney singled and eventually scored on Logan Jaixen's ground out to short
Arlington went down in order in the third and fourth but then used four hits and an error for four runs in the fifth. The hosts put together three singles in the second to take the initial 2-0 lead.
"We've improved in a lot of little ways. I'm starting to understand our personnel a little better and where they can play," he said. "I can tell you the kids were disappointed. This was a high-quality opponent."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
