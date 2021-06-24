Barry a pioneer in more ways than one

Roger Barry had just one question for Superintendent Warren Peterson when he called about a job teaching Physical Education for Schuyler Central: "I said, 'have you got wrestling?,' and he said, 'we will.'"
Barry arrived later that year in 1963 and changed the face of Schuyler athletics forever. Perhaps the most legendary coach in the history of the Warriors, Barry wore the whistle on a Schuyler wrestling mat for 19 seasons, produced 85 state qualifiers, 22 state medalists, eight finalists and two champions.
Barry was instrumental in the founding of the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, was a charter member of the NSWCA Hall of Fame and is also in the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Today, Barry still resides in Schuyler with his wife of more than six decades, Sheryl, and has more than a few stories to tell about bringing headgear, singlets and toughness to town.
Last week, some of Barry's former wrestlers and the three other men who have coached the Schuyler wrestling program met with him at his home to present a T-Shirt that lists all the state medalists in program history and a book that chronicles everything that the Warriors have achieved in almost 60 years on the mat.
"If he wouldn’t have given me a little inspiration, who knows what would have happened," one of those former coaches and outgoing Schuyler Athletic Director Jim Kasik said. "I’ve often thought, ‘Where would I be if I hadn’t stuck it out and kept wrestling?’”
Barry, now 86, grew up in Washington, Kansas; before enlisting in the Marines. He came to study education at Nebraska Wesleyan then began his career in teaching and coaching at Neligh High School.
Like most schools in the late 1950s, Neligh didn't yet have a wrestling program. Encouraged by the principal to find an activity for the football players in seventh-period study hall, other than cause problems, Barry started a wrestling club.
"He told me, 'Give these knot heads something to do,'" Barry remembered.
He did much more than that. Nebraska hosted its first state tournament in 1961. Barry coached Neligh to five state qualifiers and two champs. Neligh tied for fourth in the Class B standings his first year and were the runners-up in 1963.
All the while, he didn't have much support from the administration. The school board president told Barry the school would match funds equal to whatever amount he and the boys could produce on their own. They sold hamburgers at games or other events, helped move corn and a dozen other odd jobs that made the board regret its agreement.
"He paid up," Berry said with a chuckle.
Barry sent two more Neligh wrestlers to the top of the state podium before answering Peterson's call and moving 90 minutes southeast.
“I was just getting the crap beat out of me every day, it seemed like, and I was frustrated because I didn’t think I was getting any better," Kasik said about his time as a Warrior. "I wasn’t going to quit, but I went to coach and I was just frustrated and he said, ‘You just stick it out another couple of weeks. You don’t see yourself getting better yet, but I see it. You’ll see it start to happen,’ and I did. I stayed with it and I qualified for state a couple of years earned a medal my senior year."
Kasik was second in line behind Barry and coached for 21 years after his time as a Barry pupil in the early 1980s. He's also one of several fellow NSWCA Hall of Fame members produced by Barry.
Joining him at his home were current Schuyler head coach Jeremy Hlavac, Kasik, Larry McGowan, Fred Spale and Jerry Mundil.
McGowan was Berry's first assistant and ran the program after he stepped down in 1982. Spale, Schuyler Class of 1970, wrestled for Barry, was a two-time state qualifier, won fourth as a senior then went on to start the wrestling program at West Point Central Catholic while he was also coaching football at the school.
Mundil was a state qualifier on the 1969 team who went on to wrestle at Wayne State and helped run the Schuyler kids program, that Barry developed, for 30 years.
Spale and Mundil are also in the NSWCA Hall of Fame with Barry; Spale as a coach; Mundil as a patron and contributor.
Going back to his days in Neligh, Barry coached future UNO Coach Mike Denney. Denney won six Division II national championships in eight years in Omaha before the program was dropped in 2011.
Spale was in the school band when Barry first discovered him.
“I thought, ‘We’ve got to do something; this kid has got to do something else,'" Barry recalled. "So, I got ahold of his brother and we got him on the mat, and that’s the rest of the story."
The rest-of-the-story Paul Harvey approach was how Spale was presented by Barry at the NSWCA Hall of Fame banquet during his induction year.
Mundil was a basketball player who was thankful that Barry recognized his talents in another area.
"I would have probably never gone out for wrestling, but he pulled me off the basketball floor," Mundil said. "I never would have made it in basketball because that’s when Chuck Jura was here."
Barry had the support in Schuyler but still had to deal with the issues that come with building a program in a new sport unfamiliar to the athletic culture of 1960s Nebraska High School athletics.
Practices in those days were held at such places as a hatchery, ZBJ Hall, the library, the Ag Room at school and wherever else he could find to get a few mats down.
“And we practiced every hold they had in town, legal and illegal ones," Barry said with a smile.
In 19 seasons, Barry's Schuyler teams put together a 76-63-2 dual record and four top-10 team finishes at state. His 1972 team, he said, might have been his best. That group included state qualifiers Kevin Anderson, Gene Limbach, Charles Sahs (Third Place), Steve Coufal (Third), John Rees, Lynn Pelan, Larry Coufal (Third), Mike Krivohlavek and Gary Jelinek. Schuyler was seventh with 28 points, one behind Auburn and 21.5 behind state champ Alliance.
Anderson, Sahs and the Coufals all lost in the semifinals, leaving Warrior fans to wonder, 'what if?'
Roger Faltys, at 113 pounds, in 1971 gave Barry his first Schuyler champion. Larry Coufal, at 167 pounds, bounced back from his semifinal loss in '72 and won a title in 1973.
Faltys and fellow state qualifiers Ralph Pflasterer, Sahs, the Coufals, Tom Costello and John Rees were fourth in 1971 with 33 points, nine behind third place Gering. Gordon won it with 53.
Pflasterer was fourth, losing in the quarterfinals but bouncing back with a win in the consolation semis before a defeat in the bronze-medal match. Sahs was also a medalist after losing in the quarters. He took third. Rees was the runner-up in a tough 3-2 loss at 147 pounds.
“All these coaches would come in and start chirping about their wrestlers and they’re the best and Roger would just sit there and watch, and I always thought, ‘What the hell is he doing? All these other guys are going to get a better seed,'" McGowan said about observing Barry back in the day at seeding meetings. "But when it came time to put people in the right spot he’d lean forward and say, ‘Here’s why this one goes here, and this one goes here, and this one goes here,’ and by God, that’s the way they did it. They knew Roger knew what he was talking about. He knew all the wrestlers from other schools, he knew common opponents, he knew who had won what."
That respect was maybe never more apparent than at a tournament in Omaha at Civic Auditorium when he was having chest pains and had to be rushed to the hospital by ambulance.
Three opposing coaches and a doctor watched over his kids while he was at the hospital.
And Barry wasn't just about wrestling and boys athletics. At Neligh as an assistant football coach he helped lead the program to a 17-1 combined record in 1970 and 1971. He also started a girls track club after putting the girls through several activities as prescribed by the President's Fitness Award. He knew he had talent on his hands even if there were only a few ways to express that talent.
“Come to find out, we’ve got a damn good bunch. We could run, sprint, do everything," he said. "So I asked, ‘Hey girls, have you ever heard of the AAU?'"
Barry took the Neligh girls to various AAU track meets and non-certified track meets so they could compete. Just like wrestling, he maintained that leadership when he came to Schuyler and eventually started and led the girls track program, once the sport was sanctioned by the NSAA, for 18 years.
That's groundbreaking, pioneering stuff that perhaps few know about. Barry is best remembered for his accomplishments as a wrestling coach. But those that know him best say it was the care and concern he had for all of his student-athletes, regardless of skill level or gender, that made him special.
Kasik saw it as one of his wrestlers, paired with a state qualifier in the practice room. He didn't wrestle until his freshman year and was regularly made to look foolish. Kasik didn't think he'd ever find a way to fit in.
McGowan saw it as Barry's first assistant. His knowledge of the athletes was obvious at seeding meetings, but it was also the small interactions he had with kids that gave McGowan an example to follow.
For Barry, his successes could have led him elsewhere; other programs certainly called. But it was about the kids.
“He taught me a lot about kids and wrestling and coaching. If I hadn’t had his initial guidance, I know I wouldn’t have done as well," McGowan said. "He cared about the kids off the mat, the school, what they were doing on the weekends and the whole person. He was tuned into everything."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.