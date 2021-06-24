Barry a pioneer in more ways than one

“And we practiced every hold they had in town, legal and illegal ones," Barry said with a smile.

In 19 seasons, Barry's Schuyler teams put together a 76-63-2 dual record and four top-10 team finishes at state. His 1972 team, he said, might have been his best. That group included state qualifiers Kevin Anderson, Gene Limbach, Charles Sahs (Third Place), Steve Coufal (Third), John Rees, Lynn Pelan, Larry Coufal (Third), Mike Krivohlavek and Gary Jelinek. Schuyler was seventh with 28 points, one behind Auburn and 21.5 behind state champ Alliance.

Anderson, Sahs and the Coufals all lost in the semifinals, leaving Warrior fans to wonder, 'what if?'

Roger Faltys, at 113 pounds, in 1971 gave Barry his first Schuyler champion. Larry Coufal, at 167 pounds, bounced back from his semifinal loss in '72 and won a title in 1973.

Faltys and fellow state qualifiers Ralph Pflasterer, Sahs, the Coufals, Tom Costello and John Rees were fourth in 1971 with 33 points, nine behind third place Gering. Gordon won it with 53.

Pflasterer was fourth, losing in the quarterfinals but bouncing back with a win in the consolation semis before a defeat in the bronze-medal match. Sahs was also a medalist after losing in the quarters. He took third. Rees was the runner-up in a tough 3-2 loss at 147 pounds.