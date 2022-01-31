Bayer and Belina claim gold, two Patriots claim silver at EHC Tournament

Improvement was the theme of Saturday's East Husker Conference Wrestling Tournament. Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh improved their team placement from the year before. The Jaguars went from sixth to fourth place while the Patriots jumped one spot from seventh.

In total, the Jaguars had six of eight wrestlers on the medal stand while the Patriots placed five of their nine. Howells-Dodge featured two gold medalists in Jestin Bayer and Levi Belina and finished with 99.5 points.

"It wasn't our best performance. It maybe wasn't our worst," Jaguars head coach Brian Jones said. "We lost a few 50/50 matches where we were the winners in previous meetings. A few wrestlers closed the gap on some previous losses, but we weren't able to get those wins."

Clarkson/Leigh had two silver medalists in Morgan Bunner and Cooper Vance. Leigh hosted the EHC Tournament for the first time since 1985, and the Patriots ended with 69 points.

"Morgan Bunner and James Grotelueschen put together really solid performances," coach Ty Reeves said. "Cooper Vance and Jackson Koehn wrestled tough like they always do."

Belina repeated as a conference champion and ended his high school regular season career with two golds, one silver and one fourth-place finish. He recorded three falls and one tech fall to earn a spot in the 170-pound first place match. He faced Tekamah-Herman's Spencer Pagels in the final and it ended by fall at 1 minute, 50 seconds for his 40th win of the season.

After silver last year, Bayer took home the gold and remained unbeaten at 42-0. His four wins all came by pin - the fastest at 56 seconds in the second round against North Bend's Danial Mullally.

In the 182-pound final, he squared off against Twin River's Jed Jones. Bayer recorded a two-point takedown in the first and an escape in the second to lead 3-1. Jones escaped to make it 3-2, but Bayer was able to hold on.

Dylan Brichacek and Gage Stutzman earned silver medals in their first EHC Tournament. Brichacek recorded three falls and was pinned in the final round by Wisner-Pilger's Braxton Siebrandt. Following four pins, Stutzman lost by a 16-11 decision in the 126-pound final.

Isaac Koliha and Jacob Hegemann were first-time medalists in the event with fourth-place finishes.

"Our hammers went out and scored lots of bonus points and our younger guys battled in several close matches and got bonus points when they could. I was hoping we would widen some gaps, but overall we didn't," Jones said. "We obviously want to peak in a few weeks. We definitely have things we need to work on, and I expect us to get better."

Bunner and Vance secured their first conference tournament medals. After losing his first round match, Bunner bounced back to win the next two. He pinned Koliha and defeated Pender's Matthew Ferris by an 8-5 decision that included two reversals, one takedown and a two-point nearfall. He improved to 17-14.

Vance, at 285 pounds, won his first four matches. The first two came by fall at 35 and 22 seconds - the latter was his quickest of the season. In the semifinals he defeated Oakland-Craig's Dominick Richter by a 3-1 decision. Vance led 1-0 after two periods, but Richter tied it with 46 seconds left on a penalty. Before time expired Vance took down Richter to win by two.

In the final, Vance lost by a 6-1 decision against BRLD's Daven Whitley. Vance managed to record one escape while Whitley had two takedowns and a two-point nearfall. Vance's record stands at 17-6.

Jurgensen claimed his second straight EHC medal and improved from fourth to bronze. He split his four 120-pound matches with his two wins coming by fall at 49 and 58 seconds. He's now 17-13 on the season.

Koehn, who earned silver last year, left with a bronze. He fell to Bayer in the semifinals by fall at 1:26. Koehn rebounded in the 182-pound bronze medal bout against BRLD's Agustus Gomez with a fall at 1:44 to improve to 22-13.

James Grotelueschen, who just missed the podium in fifth last year, medaled with a fourth-place finish. He went 2-3 on the day with second-period pins of Pender's Layton Gralheer and BRLD's Ayden Dolezal. His record is 10-13.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sport staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.