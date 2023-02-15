Howells-Dodge senior Jestin Bayer, junior Lane Belina and sophomore Dylan Brichacek qualified for the state wrestling tournament at Saturday's District D-1 meet at Pender.

Bayer and Brichacek brought home district titles while Belina finished as the district runner-up.

"It's always so tough every year for anyone to make it down there. I knew all of our guys would be in tough brackets. I'm extremely proud of their effort and I thought they really wrestled well," Jaguars head coach Brian Jones said. "We've been focusing on scoring positions and wrestling just one more position. I thought we did a really good job of following through on our techniques and not givine up on a position."

Bayer (38-0) dominated en route to the 182-pound first place match with a 39-second fall of Winside's William Pace, a 20-second pin of Stanton's Garrett Hansen and a 13-1 major decision versus Neligh-Oakdale's Jacob Henery.

The senior recorded a three-point nearfall, a two-point nearfall, three takedowns and one reversal against Henery.

In the final, Bayer pulled out a 4-3 win over Fullerton's Brett Bridger. The Jaguars senior took down Bridger in period one and escaped from him in period two to lead 4-0. A reversal in the second and a penalty in the third for Bridger tightened the score.

Bayer claimed his third career district title and will enter Omaha with an undefeated record for the second straight year. He'll look to win a state title after finishing as a runner-up in the last two seasons.

"He's (Bayer) such a talented kid, but he's also such a humble kid. He's been working really hard," Jones said. "He knows he got some weaknesses that he's been trying to really work on ... his conditioning, being more disciplined with his techniques and not just relying on his athleticism or his strength."

Brichacek (40-3) won all four district matches beginning with a pin of Elgin Public/Pope John's Isaac Hemenway at 45 seconds. In the quarterfinals, the sophomore posted a 10-0 major decision of Summerland's Jesse Thiele on a three-point nearfall, three takedowns and one escape.

Brichacek took down Riverside's Trevor Carraher 4-2 in the semifinals. After a first period takedown, he scored a reversal to break a 2-2 tie in the second period.

He then defeated Neligh-Oakdale's Corbin Hoefer in the 132-pound title match 5-2 on two takedowns and one escape.

The sophomore will look to improve his position on the medal stand in Omaha after placing fourth last year. Jones said Brichacek's neutral position is where he made the biggest stride.

"He's gotten a lot better with his shots. He's a very long kid. He's really strong. As a freshman, he's relied a little bit on his strength and just being so much longer than guys," Jones said. "In his younger years, he was able to hold something and pull it in. I think he's done the best in executing the finishes of his shots. He's always been tough on top."

Belina (37-12) lost in the heartbreak round last year. On Saturday, the junior broke through. The junior pinned Tri County Northeast's Landon Monteith in 26 seconds and Summerland's AJ Hobbs in 16 seconds to advance to the semifinals.

Belina then pinned Cambridge's Hunter Perks to punch his first ticket to Omaha. He fell to Neligh-Oakdale's Levi Drueke by fall in the 160-pound first place match.

"Lane (Belina) is always right there. He finds himself in the toughest weights all the time. He finds himself that have brackets with 10, 11, 12 seedable guys week in and week out," Jones said. "It always seemed he was right there on the cusp. If he realizes what he has and he has confidence in himself ... he's such a strong, athletic kid and he works his tail off. When he realizes how good he can be, he's going to be very tough to beat."

Austin Hegemann (39-11) lost in the consolation semifinals to Wisner-Pilger's Devon Schultz 4-1. Hegemann opened the scoring with an escape in the second period, but he was taken down once in each of the final two periods.

The junior secured wins with a 56-second pin of Riverside's Izek Leslie and a 13-5 major decision of Bancroft-Rosalie's Ayden Dolezal.

Konner Bourek (26-22) won his second round match by fall at 3:00 of EPPJ's Landyn Veik. The freshman lost by a 17-0 tech fall to Aquinas Catholic's Jakob Kavan in the quarterfinals and by a 12-6 decision to Winside's Cooper Behmer in the consolation fourth round.

The NSAA Class D State Wrestling Championships start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.