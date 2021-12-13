 Skip to main content
Bayer, Belina claim gold at Osceola Invite, Pats' Jackson Koehn fifth

Levi Belina

Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina pins teammate Jacob Hegemann on Dec. 4 at the Howells-Dodge Invite. Belina recorded three pinfall wins, one sudden death victory and one win by a 3-2 decision at Saturday's Osceola Invite.

Two Jaguar champions and a fifth-place medal highlighted results for Howells-Dodge and Clarkson/Leigh wrestling on Saturday at the Osceola Invite.

Howells-Dodge placed fifth in the final team standings with 91 points while Clarkson/Leigh had 34.5 and was 14 out of 18. Fillmore Central was the class of the field with 199.5 points, four finalists and four champions. Howells-Dodge's Levi Belina (170 pounds) and Jestin Bayer (182) won gold while Dylan Brichacek (120) took third.

Jackson Koehn was tops for Clarkson/Leigh when he won his final three matches and came in fifth.

In the 170-pound tournament, Belina won his first three matches with pins. In the first round, he recorded the fall in 16 seconds. After he won his second-round match in 1 minute and 55 seconds, he advanced to the semifinals with a fall in 39 seconds.

In the semis, Belina went to sudden death against Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester. He entered the third period trailing 7-4 then forced overtime with an escape and a takedown. In the tiebreaker he scored another takedown 27 seconds into the period and moved on.

Belina edged Yutan's Josh Hessen 3-2 in the championship. A first-period takedown then an escape with the score tied 2-2 early in the third period proved to be the difference. Belina improved his record to 11-1 on the season.

Jestin Bayer

Howells-Dodge's Jestin Bayer takes down St. Mary's Jace Rosenkrans in the 182-pound semifinal on Dec. 4 at the Howells-Dodge Invite. Bayer won first place at Saturday's Osceola Invite.

Bayer went to the top of the medal stand with two first-period pins, an 8-0 major decision then hard-fought wins 4-0 and 1-0. A first-period takedown then escapes in the second and third gave him the win in the semis.

In the championship bout, Bayer defeated Pleasanton's Chase Pawloski by a 1-0 decision to claim back-to-back tournament titles. The lone point came in the second period on an escape. Pawloski started the third on the bottom, in position for the tie, but Bayer kept him on the mat for the final two minutes.

Brichacek recorded four falls in his five matches. In the semifinals he lost by an 11-3 major decision. Brichacek bounced back in the third-place match with a pin of Yutan's Max Egr at 1:52 to earn the bronze medal.

Koehn lost by two pins, one to Bayer in the third period, then won three straight on his way to hardware. All three of those came by way of first-period pin and finished with a win over Isaac Halbgewachs of Nebraska Christian.

Other Howells-Dodge performances included Jacob Hegemann in fourth place at 160, Austin Hegemann fifth at 152, Gage Stutzman sixth at 126 and Lane Belina 14th at 145.

Patriot wrestlers behind Koehn were Jaden Stoklasa sixth at 145 pounds, Dylan Higby seventh at 132, Dillan Maple seventh at 285, Bryce Jurgenson eighth at 120 and James Grotelueschen 12th at 138.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

