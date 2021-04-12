Beat up Schuyler girls drop two

“It was very heartbreaking because they played so hard,” Eloge said. “The team is definitely growing and learning new things every day, but we are still very young and very small. Judit Maiz did another great job for us as goalkeeper, and she will only get better with the more experience that she gets."

In the match against Seward, the Warriors played another strong first half and trailed by 1-0 at intermission. But the Blue Jays dominated the second half with the wind at their backs and ran away with the lopsided victory.

“The girls definitely did not play to their full potential,” Eloge said. “Many of them continued to tell me that they have sore and strained muscles that they are trying to work through.’

After Seward scored its first goal in the 15th minute to go ahead 1-0, Eloge didn’t feel like her group was playing up to par on defense. Though there were no more goals before halftime, the Bluejays consistently created scoring chances. They then converted several of those after the break.