Beat up Schuyler girls drop two

The Schuyler Central High School Girls soccer team continued to battle through a series of leg and knee injuries that have plagued the team during the opening half of the 2021 soccer season. The Warriors dropped a 1-0 overtime match to Crete on April 6 and suffered a 7-1 match at home to Seward High School on April 9.
The Warriors saw their season record fall to 0-8 with the pair of conference defeats.
In the game against Crete, the match was tied after the full 80 minutes of regulation play as both teams played superb defense in a 0-0 draw.
It was not until the second overtime period that the Cardinals broke through with 11 seconds remaining. A direct kick just outside the box by Kaitlyn Wendt found the back of the net for the game winner."
“We ended up playing a strong game defensively for the entire 80 minutes”, Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Eloge said. “When we went to overtime, you could tell that we were definitely tired. The defense was able to hold them the first overtime period, but we ended up fouling them late in the second overtime session, and they were able to connect."
With victories being at a premium for the Warriors this season, the close defeat in overtime was a hard one to deal with.
“It was very heartbreaking because they played so hard,” Eloge said. “The team is definitely growing and learning new things every day, but we are still very young and very small. Judit Maiz did another great job for us as goalkeeper, and she will only get better with the more experience that she gets."
In the match against Seward, the Warriors played another strong first half and trailed by 1-0 at intermission. But the Blue Jays dominated the second half with the wind at their backs and ran away with the lopsided victory.
“The girls definitely did not play to their full potential,” Eloge said. “Many of them continued to tell me that they have sore and strained muscles that they are trying to work through.’
After Seward scored its first goal in the 15th minute to go ahead 1-0, Eloge didn’t feel like her group was playing up to par on defense. Though there were no more goals before halftime, the Bluejays consistently created scoring chances. They then converted several of those after the break.
“Seward was able to have almost 20 shots on goal, and Judit Maiz was getting a workout in the net,” Eloge said. “We had very little communication and struggled to keep the marks. We couldn’t get anything done offensively and weren’t able to control the ball much when we did get it on the offensive half of the field. Unfortunately, the second half only got worse.”
Maribel Gonzalez broke into the scoring column for the Warriors when she connected on a nice shot attempt in from the Seward goal in the 70th, minute making the score 6-1 in favor of the Bluejays.
Seward added one more goal late in the contest to finish off the 7-1 victory in moving its season record to 2-7.
“This was one of the most disheartening games I have seen them play because I know they could have played much better,” Eloge said. “We do play them again in the conference tournament, so hopefully that game will be a lot more competitive.”
The SCHS girls will be competing in the Central Conference soccer tournament this week.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.