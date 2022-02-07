 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Belina, Bayer grab gold in Summerland

Howells-Dodge wrestling wrapped up the regular season with four medals and a third place team finish at Summerland.

Jestin Bayer remained unbeaten and improved to 44-0 when he won in the semifinals by pin and took gold over 182-pound No. 5 Brett Bridger of Fullerton in a 5-1 decision.

Levi Belina won his ninth gold medal of the season and sits at 43-2 following three pins - one in the first period and two in the second.

Dylan Brichacek lost in the semifinals but went 4-1 overall on a performance that included three pins and a 14-0 major decision in the bronze medal match. His lone loss was a second period pin to 19-19 Trevor Carraher of Riverside. 

Lane Belina went 2-2, winning in the quarterfinals and consolation semis while suffering losses in the semis and the bronze medal match. He won 7-4 and by pin late in the second period. A 16-1 technical fall relegated him to the backside. A pin 10 seconds into the second period dropped him to fourth.

Isaac Koliha went 1-2, Gage Stutzman was 2-2, Austin Hegemann went 3-2 and Jacob Hegemann won his first two but lost his last two. 

Howells-Dodge travels to Maxwell for the district tournament on Friday and Saturday. Twenty-one other teams will be in attendance vying for state tournament qualification. The top four earn a trip to Omaha. The Class D portion of state begins Thursday Feb. 17 at 4 p.m.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

