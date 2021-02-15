 Skip to main content
Belina, Bayer returning to Omaha
Belina, Bayer returning to Omaha

Levi Belina

Schuyler junior Levi Belina looks for a takedown in a match earlier this year. Belina was the district runner-up on Saturday in Greeley.

Howells-Dodge wrestling sent six members to state a year ago and collected four medals. All four were won by seniors. The two holdovers, junior Levi Belina and sophomore Jestin Bayer, will have another shot at reaching the state podium after earning a top four finish Saturday at the district tournament in Greeley.

Belina took the runner-up spot at 160 pounds while Bayer was also a runner-up at 170. Five others, Gage Stutzman (132), Austin Hegemann (138), Lane Belina (145), Tyson Coufal (152) and Jacob Hegemann (182) will have to wait another year after three lost in the heartbreak round and two others went 0-2.

Levi Belina won by pin and 5-3 sudden victory over No. 5 (NSWCA) Trevin Brecka of East Butler before suffering a 5-2 loss to No. 1 Aiden Kuester of Neligh-Oakdale.

Bayer won by first period pin and 6-4 against No. 4 Sam Vorthems of Creighton before a pinfall loss to No. 1 and unbeaten Conner Schutz of Hi-Line. The Class D state tournament begins Wednesday at 5 p.m.

