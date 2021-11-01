'Best birthday ever': Patriots gift wrap a second straight trip to Lincoln

Saturday was Clarkson/Leigh head coach Becky Schneider's birthday. Leading up to the big day, it had been anything but celebratory on the court for the Patriots.

Clarkson/Leigh entered Saturday's Class C2-6 district final against Thayer Central on a four-match losing streak against three ranked opponents. The Patriots lost to Oakland-Craig twice, Wisner-Pilger and most recently to West Point GACC in the Class C2-4 subdistrict semifinals.

In a win-or-go-home match, the Patriots brought their best in front of raucous atmosphere at Clarkson High School and downed Thayer Central in straight sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16, to clinch a berth to the NSAA Class C-2 volleyball championship.

After the crowd sang happy birthday to Schneider following the final point, she described what it meant for her team to go back to state with a much younger squad.

"I can't even put it into words. They've worked so hard. People probably doubted us because we lost a handful of seniors last year that were a power team," Schneider said. "You know what, we've had some underclassmen and a couple freshmen step up. They played so well together. All season, they kind of put the pieces together.

"Yeah, we had kind of a bad run here towards the end of our season, which is not what you want, but in turn we got better from those matches. We knew what we needed to do and what we needed to work on to accomplish this moment right now. It's awesome and super, super, super proud of these girls for working their butts off."

The Patriots controlled the first set comfortably, but in the second set, Thayer Central made a push. After a Titans timeout trailing 7-3, they made a run and took a four-point lead, 12-8, over Clarkson/Leigh midway through the second set.

However, Clarkson/Leigh went on a run of its own and emerged with a narrow second-set win. The Patriots carried the momentum from a see-saw second set and close out the match in three.

"Props to Thayer Central. They're a solid team, too. They gave us a run. They started serving more aggressive and we kind of let up a little bit and we can't do that because they were getting their passes on target, they were able to run their offense and get some good kills on us," Schneider said. "We've just got to keep the mentality that we have to stay aggressive no matter if it's out of system or in system."

Sophomore Chloe Hanel was the main offensive attacker for Clarkson/Leigh, set up time and again by senior setter Makenna Held.

Held said the serving game made a big difference both in earning free points and taking Thayer Central out of system.

"I think our serve receive was really on," Held said. "We were aggressive with the ball. We used the free balls well so we could set up our middles."

Held said she's been working on her connection with the hitters all season. She added that they've done better throughout the season building chemistry. Schneider said much of that was thanks to Held's experience and leadership.

"We've been working on hitter-setter connection all year. A couple of inexperienced girls, our two sophomores, that came in and played for us outside, right side," she said. "We continue to work on connection and getting that ball where the hitters need it to be. They're really good about having that open communication because they want to accomplish the same goal."

Clarkson/Leigh finished in fourth place in last year's NSAA Class C-2 championship. The Patriots lost to Norfolk Lutheran in five sets in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Clarkson/Leigh fell to Overton in three.

Schneider said it will help having four starters back from last year's team that played three matches in Lincoln. She hopes the returners can help prepare the younger players for the environment of the state tournament.

"I think the nerves will be OK with them. They just need to take the underclassmen, the newbies and just take them under their wings," Schneider said. "We just got to play our game regardless of the atmosphere."

Clarkson/Leigh is the No. 3 seed for the Class C-2 championship. The Patriots will face No. 6 Sutton at 7 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln. Held said the key will be to focus on the small details.

"Just doing the little things right, communicating, playing as a team and celebrating big," Held said. "We'll do big things."

Although Saturday's match featured a strong performance, Schneider said she believes there's another level the Patriots can reach heading into state.

"We've just got to step it up. We've probably played the best to our potential here, but the girls have more in them," Schneider said. "They can't look back. They got to keep increasing, keep fighting, stay positive and win the mental battle too."

A win over Sutton earns Clarkson/Leigh a match against either 2 seed Wisner-Pilger or 7 seed Norfolk Catholic on Friday at 3 p.m. The Class C-2 state championship is Saturday at 1 p.m.

Subdistrict - GACC def. Clarkson/Leigh 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 25-17: The Bluejays recorded 53 kills and had 125 digs in the match. GACC senior Sophia Hass posted 32 digs and 16 kills in the victory. Despite the loss, Clarkson/Leigh's strong season advanced the Patriots onto the district final thanks to their standing in the wildcard points. Wisner-Pilger, the subdistrict champ, is also at state as the 2 seed.

