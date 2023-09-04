After winning its first season opener in 13 years in Week 1, Schuyler football looks to build on that momentum in Friday's home game against O'Neill.

Big plays from the Eagles offense coupled with Schuyler's struggle to sustain drives on offense led to the Warriors' first defeat of the season 40-14.

"I think that we did not show up when we needed to," Schuyler head coach Nick Wilcox said. "We had too many guys during plays they were just spectators and we got to have everybody playing ball. We didn't see that. That's an accumulation effect. You get out there what you see (tonight)."

O'Neill scored six touchdowns against the Warriors' defense with four scores of at least 20 yards. Eagles junior Brady Eichelberger scored the first points of the game on a 57-yard touchdown run with 6:50 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles doubled their lead early in the second quarter on a 60-yard touchdown pass from senior Drew Morrow to sophomore Turner Heiss.

O'Neill took a 28-0 lead into halftime on a 2-yard touchdown run from sophomore Grady Welke and a 14-yard touchdown pass from Morrow to Heiss with six seconds remaining in the first half.

Morrow threw his third touchdown of the game with 8:25 left in the third quarter on a 22-yard completion to senior Ryder Pokorny. O'Neill junior Westen Kohl reached the end zone on a 49-yard touchdown run to cap the offensive night for the Eagles.

O'Neill finished the night with 410 total yards. Morrow completed 12-of-20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns. Eichelberger rushed for 90 yards on five carries to go with four receptions for 20 yards.

"We were looking to stop their run. They did hit us with some pass plays early that did hurt us," Wilcox said. "From there, we kind of let things snowball. That's on us mentally. We got to fix that going forward for sure."

Schuyler failed to score until the fourth quarter. The Warriors punted on their first seven drives before turning the ball over on back-to-back possessions on a fumble and an interception.

Danny Maiz reeled off a 51-yard run to set up a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:31 remaining in regulation to spoil the shutout.

Maiz set up the second Warriors touchdown on the next offensive drive, running for 32 yards to put them in the red zone. Ray Zastera scored a 4-yard touchdown run and the two-point conversion with four seconds left.

Maiz led the Warriors with 14 carries and 118 yards. Zastera tallied 41 yards as Schuyler rushed for 217 yards.

"It's a physicality thing. I got to see our O-line firing off better, harder, more physical with our hands on a regular basis. That's going to be the challenge I'm putting out there for them," Wilcox said. "We had some big plays. We pulled some wrinkles out that we ask kids to be able to perform and did those. We can put those wrinkles in, but we got to have our base plays work too."

Schuyler dropped to 1-1 and it will begin a two-game road trip Friday at Fairbury.

Wilcox said he was pleased with the way the team continued to play to the final whistle as the Warriors prevented a running clock in the second half.

"Maybe in the past we would've just said OK we'll let the score be zero," Wilcox said. "Me as an offensive coach we continued to push the whole game. At least we could put something on the scoreboard and have some positives going forward."