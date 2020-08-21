Biltoft's big night burns Warriors in season opener

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schuyler sophomore quarterback Dennis Martinez had a big night, but Sandy Creek's Michah Biltoft had a bigger one and led his squad to a 37-20 win on Friday night in a Week 0 matchup in Schuyler.

Biltoft caught four touchdown passes for a Sandy Creek team that overcame a 14-0 deficit with the next 28 points.

Martinez gave his team that lead on touchdown runs of 58 and 54, and added another for 24 later in the game, but it wasn't enough to carry a Schuyler offense that ground to a halt in the second half.

"We just lost our cool. We saw them start to get going, and our guys just didn't compete, couldn't finish. That's all it was," Schuyler coach Jason Ankrah said. "We saw good signs, but we should have come out here and done better than we did. We stepped on our own feet too much."

Martinez gave Schuyler a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game when he scampered up the middle 58 yards to the end zone. It was 14-0 with 10:15 to go in the first half when he turned a pass into an escape around the left side and 54 yards to pay dirt.

But after Schuyler forced a third straight punt from Sandy Creek, the Cougars wet 62 yards in five plays on their next drive thanks to Biltoft's 25-yard touchdown catch in between two Warrior defenders.