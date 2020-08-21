Biltoft's big night burns Warriors in season opener

Schuyler sophomore quarterback Dennis Martinez had a big night, but Sandy Creek's Michah Biltoft had a bigger one and led his squad to a 37-20 win on Friday night in a Week 0 matchup in Schuyler.
Biltoft caught four touchdown passes for a Sandy Creek team that overcame a 14-0 deficit with the next 28 points.
Martinez gave his team that lead on touchdown runs of 58 and 54, and added another for 24 later in the game, but it wasn't enough to carry a Schuyler offense that ground to a halt in the second half.
"We just lost our cool. We saw them start to get going, and our guys just didn't compete, couldn't finish. That's all it was," Schuyler coach Jason Ankrah said. "We saw good signs, but we should have come out here and done better than we did. We stepped on our own feet too much."
Martinez gave Schuyler a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game when he scampered up the middle 58 yards to the end zone. It was 14-0 with 10:15 to go in the first half when he turned a pass into an escape around the left side and 54 yards to pay dirt.
But after Schuyler forced a third straight punt from Sandy Creek, the Cougars wet 62 yards in five plays on their next drive thanks to Biltoft's 25-yard touchdown catch in between two Warrior defenders.
Schuyler stalled at the Sandy Creek 39 on the next drive then gave up the tying scored with just 22 seconds left before half when Biltoft came up with another jump ball from 16 yards out. He gave his team the lead for good in Sandy Creek's first drive of the second half - a 67-yard march in seven plays capped by his 23-yard grab.
He made it 28-14 on a 25-yard touchdown catch with 36 seconds remaining in the third. Each of his scores was essentially a lob from quarterback Rodney McDonald using Biltoft's height to his advantage.
"He's a freak. Micah Biltoft is a ballplayer," Sandy Creek coach Jack Shadley said. "I just told him to go out there and run a fade, he came over and said he'd be open, I trusted him; quarterback did a great job of getting the ball out there."
Schuyler answered back with two big plays - a Martinez 19 yard run and Kevin Escobar 51 yard pass - at the end of the third, and Martinez found the end zone again on the first play of the fourth quarter, covering 24 yards for a touchdown. But following a missed extra point and Sandy Creek punt, a bad snap on the next Schuyler possession sent Martinez scrambling to the end zone where he was eventually tackled for a safety.
Suddenly trailing 30-20, it was the nail in the coffin with five minutes remaining. Sandy Creek ended it for good on five plays and 60 yards capped by McDonald's 2-yard sneak into the end zone.
"Twenty-eight points on just tossing it up, on one play. It is what it is," Ankrah said. "They've got to understand, you've just got to compete. They're kids; it takes some time. Other kids stepped up and did what they had to do. We've just got to iron that stuff out and grow from this."
Following a first half in which Schuyler had nearly 200 yards of offense, the Warriors came out in the third quarter and managed negative-10 yards on the first six offensive plays.
"Our O-line just kind of crumbled. We just got to go to film, see where it's at and make those adjustments," Ankrah said. "They made adjustments. Hats off to Sandy Creek; they made an adjustment to limit our biggest threat on offense. But we can find a way to fix that."
Martinez finished with 191 yards on 14 carries and the three touchdowns.
"That's a special kid. We noticed that last year - one of two freshmen who came out here and played for us in Class B football, and was recognized in Class B football," Ankrah said. "We put a lot on his back. That's one of the toughest kids I've ever met. He may be little, he may get hurt, but he always says, 'Coach, I want to go back in.' I love it. We've got to get everybody on board with that mentality."
Following a winless season, Schuyler took a waiver down to Class C-1 football and, in Sandy Creek, was playing a C-2 opponent. Since the Warriors weren't able to get it done against the Cougars, Ankrah addressed his team's mental toughness following the loss.
He's confident that, despite the setback, his group will be ready to fix its mistakes and come ready to put it all together again for Week 1.
"Don't let this carry on into next week. This is part of the game. You take it play by play, day by day," Ankrah said. "We can't let adversity take over. It's about keeping these guys having fun playing football. We'll make practice fun, keep doing what we're doing and let them know us coaches haven't checked out. They're doing a great job."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
