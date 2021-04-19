Boone Central Invite provides test for Schuyler Track

In the girls field events for the Warriors, Natalie Yrkoski went 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump for fourth place, Audrey Ruskamp finished seventh in the high jump with an effort of 4-6, Jenny Valora reached 7 feet exactly in the pole vault to tie for fourth, Lefdal went 30-5 in the triple jump for eighth and Evelyn Guzman had a throw of 89-3 in the discus for eighth.

In the boys running events, Cirilo Mejia finished sixth in the 1600 with a time of 5 minutes, 22.64 seconds. He thenwon bronze in the two mile with a time of 11:27.65. Adolfo Manzano finished in seventh in the 3200 on a time of 12:16.21. The 400 relay team of Kaleb Martinez, Austin McCulloch, Julian Morales and Gabriel Vargas finished in sixth with a time of 50.65 while the 1600 relay team of Martinez, Carlos Carrasco, Angel Ortiz, and Hamilton Benazo finished in fifth with a time of 4:07.11. The 3200 team of Mejia, Carrasco, Manzano and Benazo finished in sixth place with a time of 10:13.24.

In the boys field events, McCulloch went 10 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault for seventh, Cody Rice tossed 38-2 in the shot put for seventh and Daniel Jerez went 130-7 in the discus throw for third while Marc-Anthony Lopez went 106-5 in the discus and was seventh.