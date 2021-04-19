Boone Central Invite provides test for Schuyler Track

The Schuyler Central High School boys and girls track teams participated in the Boone Central Invitational on April 13 with a field of six outstanding squads from the area. Both the boys and girls teams from SCHS finished in sixth place in the team standings.
In the boys division, Pierce ran away with the team title scoring 195.75 points. Boone Central finished in a distant second place with 137.50 while Aquinas Catholic finished in third place with 136 points, Columbus Lakeview finished in fourth place with 97.75 points, Columbus Scotus finished in fifth place with 53 points and Schuyler Central finished in sixth place with 33 points.
In the girls division, the host Boone Central squad dominated the field with 184 points while Pierce finished in second place with 134 points, Columbus Scotus finished in third place with 133 points, Columbus Lakeview finished in fourth place with 84 points, Aquinas Catholic finished in fifth place with 81 points and Schuyler Central finished in sixth place with 35 points.
In the girls running events, the following Schuyler entries earned points for the team. Marisol Deanda finished in third place in both the 1600-meter run and the 3200-meter run. Her time in the 1600 was 6 minutes, 0.71 seconds while she recorded a time of 12:55.07 in the 3200. The 400 relay of Evelyn Guzman, Piper Lefdal, Jenny Valora and Esmerelda Sacarias finished in sixth place with a time of 55.83 seconds. The 1600 relay of Lefdal, Alekxa Olvera, Valora and Deanda finished in sixth place with a time of 4:58.49, and the 3200 relay of Deanda, Valora, Olvera and Naomi Mejia finished in fourth place with a time of 11:54.17.
In the girls field events for the Warriors, Natalie Yrkoski went 4 feet, 10 inches in the high jump for fourth place, Audrey Ruskamp finished seventh in the high jump with an effort of 4-6, Jenny Valora reached 7 feet exactly in the pole vault to tie for fourth, Lefdal went 30-5 in the triple jump for eighth and Evelyn Guzman had a throw of 89-3 in the discus for eighth.
In the boys running events, Cirilo Mejia finished sixth in the 1600 with a time of 5 minutes, 22.64 seconds. He thenwon bronze in the two mile with a time of 11:27.65. Adolfo Manzano finished in seventh in the 3200 on a time of 12:16.21. The 400 relay team of Kaleb Martinez, Austin McCulloch, Julian Morales and Gabriel Vargas finished in sixth with a time of 50.65 while the 1600 relay team of Martinez, Carlos Carrasco, Angel Ortiz, and Hamilton Benazo finished in fifth with a time of 4:07.11. The 3200 team of Mejia, Carrasco, Manzano and Benazo finished in sixth place with a time of 10:13.24.
In the boys field events, McCulloch went 10 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault for seventh, Cody Rice tossed 38-2 in the shot put for seventh and Daniel Jerez went 130-7 in the discus throw for third while Marc-Anthony Lopez went 106-5 in the discus and was seventh.
SCHS will be hosting the annual Fred Arnold Track and Field Invitational on Thursday. Teams competing in the event are Aquinas Catholic, Blair, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Schuyler Central, Wahoo and Wayne. Field events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.