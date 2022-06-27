 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Brady Lund, Gavin Nelson and WPHD fall in RBL Tournament

  • Updated
Brady Lund

Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge pitcher Brady Lund loads up for a swing during Sunday's league tournament game in Columbus.

 SAM FICARRO, SCHUYLER SUN
Brady Lund

Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge pitcher Brady Lund throws a pitch Sunday against Lakeview at Pawnee Park in Columbus. Lund limited Lakeview to its lowest offensive output but had no run support in a 4-0 defeat.

Brady Lund threw a complete game and Gavin Nelson reached base once but Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge lost 4-0 Sunday to the top-seed Lakeview in the first round of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament. 

WPHD put together a much-improved performance compared to the first meeting from three weeks earlier when Lakeview won 9-1. Still, the lineup couldn't solve pitchers Kolby Blaser and Krae Lavicky.

Lund got the nod in the tournament opener and limited a high-powered Lakeview offense to its lowest output of the season. In six innings of work, he threw 91 pitches and allowed four runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Gavin Nelson

Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge third baseman Gavin Nelson drives a pitch to the outfield Sunday against Lakeview in Columbus during the first round of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament.

Lakeview first baseman Sam Kwapnioski hit a solo home run to open the scoring in the bottom of the first. Lund then escaped a bases loaded jam in the second after two singles and a hit by pitch. He induced a pop out to end the threat.

After two more scoreless innings, Lund allowed a run on two hits in the fifth. Lakeview pitcher Kolby Blaser laced an RBI single to make it 2-0.

People are also reading…

The hosts then scored a pair in the sixth on an RBI single and fielding error to take a 4-0 lead.

Gavin Nelson

Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge third baseman Gavin Nelson drives a pitch to the outfield Sunday against Lakeview in Columbus during the first round of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament.

In the seventh, WPHD had two on with two down for Nelson. The WPHD third baseman struck out looking to end the game.

At the plate, Nelson went 0 for 4 but reached base in the first on a strike three passed ball. He advanced to second on a walk but was stranded there on a ground out. Lund reached on an error for his only appearance on base. He flew out twice.

The defeat sent WPHD's record to 3-10 in league play. It entered the game winners of three of its last four. 

Gavin Nelson

Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge third baseman Gavin Nelson steps on third base for a force out Sunday at Pawnee Park in Columbus.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

