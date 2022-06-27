Brady Lund, Gavin Nelson and WPHD fall in RBL Tournament

Brady Lund threw a complete game and Gavin Nelson reached base once but Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge lost 4-0 Sunday to the top-seed Lakeview in the first round of the Ralph Bishop League Tournament.

WPHD put together a much-improved performance compared to the first meeting from three weeks earlier when Lakeview won 9-1. Still, the lineup couldn't solve pitchers Kolby Blaser and Krae Lavicky.

Lund got the nod in the tournament opener and limited a high-powered Lakeview offense to its lowest output of the season. In six innings of work, he threw 91 pitches and allowed four runs on eight hits. He walked two and struck out one.

Lakeview first baseman Sam Kwapnioski hit a solo home run to open the scoring in the bottom of the first. Lund then escaped a bases loaded jam in the second after two singles and a hit by pitch. He induced a pop out to end the threat.

After two more scoreless innings, Lund allowed a run on two hits in the fifth. Lakeview pitcher Kolby Blaser laced an RBI single to make it 2-0.

The hosts then scored a pair in the sixth on an RBI single and fielding error to take a 4-0 lead.

In the seventh, WPHD had two on with two down for Nelson. The WPHD third baseman struck out looking to end the game.

At the plate, Nelson went 0 for 4 but reached base in the first on a strike three passed ball. He advanced to second on a walk but was stranded there on a ground out. Lund reached on an error for his only appearance on base. He flew out twice.

The defeat sent WPHD's record to 3-10 in league play. It entered the game winners of three of its last four.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.