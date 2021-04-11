Brester continues strong start for HD track

Lance Brester won multiple medals again and the Howells-Dodge boys brought home 12 medals on April 5 at West Point-Beemer.

It was the second straight meet in which Brester earned four medals following placing performances in the high jump, both hurdle events and the 3200 relay on April 1 also in West Point.

Returning to the same location, Brester was the runner-up in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, won the high jump and ran the leadoff leg in the 3200 relay that crossed the line in first.

The Howells-Dodge boys scored 33 points and were eight out of nine teams. North Bend took the team title by a 44-point margin over Arlington with 141 total points. The Jaguar girls won 10 medals and scored 64 points for a sixth-place finish out of seven. Fremont-Bergan edged out West Point-Beemer 91-88 for the team title. The top four teams were separated by 10 points.

Brester took gold in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Teammate Aandy Dominguez was fourth at 5-6. That two finished 1-2 a few days earlier when they tied for first at 5-6 but Dominguez had fewer total misses and took gold.

Brester, Aiden Meyer, Levi Belina, and Blake Sindelar took the top spot in the 3200 at 9 minutes, 9.83 seconds. That group was runner-up the last time out in 9:12.50.