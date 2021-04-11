Brester continues strong start for HD track

Lance Brester won multiple medals again and the Howells-Dodge boys brought home 12 medals on April 5 at West Point-Beemer.
It was the second straight meet in which Brester earned four medals following placing performances in the high jump, both hurdle events and the 3200 relay on April 1 also in West Point.
Returning to the same location, Brester was the runner-up in both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, won the high jump and ran the leadoff leg in the 3200 relay that crossed the line in first.
The Howells-Dodge boys scored 33 points and were eight out of nine teams. North Bend took the team title by a 44-point margin over Arlington with 141 total points. The Jaguar girls won 10 medals and scored 64 points for a sixth-place finish out of seven. Fremont-Bergan edged out West Point-Beemer 91-88 for the team title. The top four teams were separated by 10 points.
Brester took gold in the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 10 inches. Teammate Aandy Dominguez was fourth at 5-6. That two finished 1-2 a few days earlier when they tied for first at 5-6 but Dominguez had fewer total misses and took gold.
Brester, Aiden Meyer, Levi Belina, and Blake Sindelar took the top spot in the 3200 at 9 minutes, 9.83 seconds. That group was runner-up the last time out in 9:12.50.
Brester was the runner-up in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He was third in the 300 and fourth in the 110 just days earlier.
Other boys medalists were Levi Belina running to third in the 400, Meyer right behind him in fourth, Gage Sutzman taking fourth in both the 1600 and 3200 and Jestin Bayer taking fifth in the shot put.
Bayer, Dominguez, Colton Classen and Caleb Perrin were sixth in the 400 relay. Bayer, Sindelar, Meyer and Belina were sixth in the 1600 relay.
The girls top finishes were delivered by third-place throws from Sasha Perrin in the discus and Sophie Dvorak in the discus. The 3200 relay team of Blair Fiala, Lilly Praest, Kennady Schmidt and Jaedyn Ratzlaff were also bronze medalists in the 3200 relay.
Fourth went to Praest in the 100 hurdles and Abbey Pieper in the high jump. Fiala took fifth in the triple jump. Ratzlaff was sixth in the 800, and Praest was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
Ratzlaff, Schmidt, Praest and Pieper were fifth in the 400 relay. Fiala, Pieper, Schmidt and Ratzlaff were sixth in the 1600 relay.
"Our kids all competed hard, even though it was hot and windy," coach Neil VanLengen said. "We look forward to continuing to improve throughout the season."
