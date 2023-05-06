The Howells-Dodge track and field team took part in the Snowmelt Invite on March 28, at West Point-Beemer High School. Senior Lance Brester led the Jaguars earning two individual golds in the event.

Along with Brester, Howells-Dodge finished with a total of 20 medals for the day.

Brester was not the only gold medalist in the event as Aiden Meyer, Caleb Perrin and Hunter Lance joined Brester in a first place finish in the boys 1600 relay with a time of 3:45.09.

Two other relay teams would also medal for Howells-Dodge with boys 3200 relay team of Noah Coufal, Konner Bourek, Manuel Sotelo-Trujillo and Isai Barrera Cruz earning fourth with a time of 10:06.62. The other relay team to medal was the boys 400 relay team of Lane Belina, Colton Klosen, Aandy Dominguez and Grant Perrin.

Along with the relay gold, Brester earned first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.10 and the high jump with a mark of 6-00.

Brester's day was not done however as he also claimed fourth in the 300 hurdles, finishing at 44.38.

The Jaguars finished with one silver as Jestin Bayer claimed second in the boys shot put with a mark of 49-02.

Six Jaguars would claim a top-three finish with two bronzes coming in the high jump.

Dominguez and Andre Martine each finished third in the boys high jump tying with a mark of 5-06.

Sophie Dvorak took home third in the girls shot put with a mark of 35-00.25 and Amy Praest finished in third in the girls 300 hurdles with a time of 55.26.

In the boys 1600, Gage Stutzman finished in third place with a time of 5:12.00. Stutzman also took fourth in the 3200 with a time of 11:14.37.

The final third-place finish for the Jaguars was Blair Fiala in the girls 400-meter dash. Fiala finished at 1:04.55, she would also medal in the 200 with a time of 30.19 claiming sixth and fifth in the long jump with a mark of 15-10.

Fiala was joined by Taylor Steffensmeier in the girls long jump as Steffensmeier took sixth with a mark of 15-08.

In the boys long jump, Luther finished in fifth place with a mark of 18-11.

The final two medalists were Meyer in the 400-meter dash and Sotelo-Trujillo in the boys 800-meter run. Meyer would finish in fourth with a time of 57.10 and Sotelo-Trujillo took sixth with a time of 2:29.97.

As a team, the Jaguar boys finished with 78.5 points claiming second out of 10 schools in the team score, West Poine-Beemer took first with 107 points.

The Jaguar girls took ninth out of 11 with 22 points as West Point-Beemer earned the top spot with 88 team points.

The Howells-Dodge track and field team also competed on Monday (after print deadline) in the West Point Invite.

The Jaguars' next meet is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland-Craig.