In the 2023 Cadet-Tiger Invitational at West Point-Beemer, Howells-Dodge finished with 18 medals as a team including three golds on April 3.

Of the three golds, two were claimed by Lance Brester as he won in the boys 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. In the 110, Brester had a time of 15.65 and in the 300 he had a time of 42.92.

The Jaguars would claim two more medals in the 110-meter hurdles as Lane Belina took fourth with a time of 17.71 seconds and Andre Martin finished fifth with a time of 18.18 seconds.

The final gold for the Jaguar team went to Jestin Bayer in the boys shot put. Bayer would finish with a mark of 48-09. He would also take sixth in the 100-meter dash recording a time of 11.96 seconds.

Howells-Dodge would add 13 more medals throughout the day with two coming from the girls.

Amy Praest was the lone medalist for the girls as she took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.99. She would also claim second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.89.

The boys would have three relay teams medal as 3200 team of Noah Coufal, Isai Barrera Cruz, Konner Bourek and Manuel Sotelo-Trujillo took sixth with a time of 10:05.14. They would also medal in the 400 and 1600 relays.

The 400 relay team of Belina, Bayer, Grant Perrin and Caleb Perrin would finish the race in 47.44 seconds to claim third place. The 1600 team of Caleb, Belina, Bourek and Hunter Luther took sixth with a time of 4:02.97.

Brester would add to his two golds with a silver in the 400 finishing with a time of 53.84 seconds.

Coufal would take part in the 3200 and claim fourth with a time of 12:28.26.

The Jaguar boys would medal in each of the three jumping events as Brester, Martin and Aandy Dominguez all medaled in the high jump. Brester led the bunch with a silver and a jump of 6-02 as Martin took fourth with a mark of 5-06 and Dominguez had a mark of J5-06 to claim sixth.

Luther would claim the medals in the other two jumps taking fifth in each, in the long jump he would finish with a mark of 18-01.51 and in the triple jump he recorded a 37-08.

Out of 10 teams, the Howells-Dodge boys took third with 73 points as Arlington took first. Out of 11 girls teams the Jaguars would take 10th with 12 team points with Conestoga claiming first.

The Howells-Dodge track and field team also competed in the Lyons-Decatur Invite on Tuesday (after print deadline), the Jaguars' next meet is scheduled for April 18, in the Booster Club Invite at Wisner.