Bunner carries Patriot hopes to Omaha

Clarkson/Leigh sophomore Morgan Bunner will carry the Patriot flag to the state tournament in Omaha a year after suffering heartbreak in the subdistrict tournament.

Bunner split four matches and finished fourth on a tough day in which four teammates came up just short in the consolation round. It's the same number of Patriots whose seasons came to an end in the heartbreak round a year ago when Clarkson/Leigh also advanced just one onto state.

That was Dylan Higby in his freshman year. Higby was in the midst of another potential state-tournament season before suffering an injury Jan. 15 in Stromsburg.

"Morgan was not picked to make state. He upset the four seed in the quarters. He has been wrestling really well the last month and his confidence has been continuing to grow," coach Ty Reeves said. "He’s a hard worker and it has paid off for him; excited to see how state goes."

Senior Bryce Jurgensen (120 pounds) saw his varsity career come to a close after a 3-2 day that included a technical fall loss 18-3 in his final match. Freshman Jacob Koehn (152) also competed five times, bouncing back from a quarterfinal loss with two wins in a row but suffered an 8-1 defeat in the heartbreak round.

Junior Jackson Koehn (182) recovered from a loss in his first match with back-to-back wins but was eliminated by pin in just 22 seconds by 42-9 Dylan Sliva of Logan View.

Senior Cooper Vance (285) lost in the quarters, stayed alive with a pin that took just 18 seconds but then had his Clarkson/Leigh career ended by Kale Nordmeyer with a pin after falling behind 5-0.

Bunner started his path to state with a match against Kaleb Zulkoski of Falls City that saw both wrestlers create potential winning moments. The first points went to Bunner on a takedown but he trailed 4-3 after the first two minutes. He scored two nearfall points from the top in the second but gave up three from the bottom in the third and had to force overtime with a reversal.

Bunner moved on when he created a takedown 13 seconds into sudden victory time and converted it into a pin.

He was pinned in just 19 seconds by No. 1 and unbeaten Drew Garfield of Central City then earned his spot at state with a win in the heartbreak round by third-period fall after building a 7-2 lead.

Milford's Cooper Rea reversed Bunner late in the third to break a 4-2 tie then won by pin moments later. Regardless, Bunner will be on the floor of the CHI Health Center on Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.

