Bywater, Deanda medal at Wahoo, Warriors volleyball win two matches

Schuyler girls cross country placed third thanks to three medalists at Thursday's Wahoo Invite at Lake Wanahoo.

Freshman Miriam Deanda placed fifth to lead the Warriors. She was the first freshman in the race to cross the line with a time of 23 minutes, 12.61 seconds.

Joining her with medals was sophomore Gabby Rodriguez with a 12th-place time of 24:37.42. Sinai Sanchez, another sophomore, placed 14th with a mark of 26:02.57. Niurka Castro finished in 24th with a time of 28:42.96.

The Warrior girls ended the meet with 48 points. Blair won the meet with 34 points and Plattsmouth was the runner-up with 42 points.

In the boys race, Gavin Bywater was the first Schuyler runner to complete the race. The senior finished in seventh place with a time of 18:48.74. Isaac Lucar was the second Warrior across the line at 20:27.63, good for 25th.

As a team, the Warriors placed seventh with 133 points. Elkhorn Mount Michael won the team title with 33 points. Blair was second at 38 points.

Schuyler head coach Rick Carter said they changed the course this year moving it from the east side of Lake Wanahoo to the west side, leading the course to be hillier and more difficult.

"Probably the toughest course I have ever seen in Nebraska, but we were ready for it because we have been doing a lot of training in the hills," Carter said. "Our kids looked great running up the hills when a lot of the runners were walking."

Schuyler's next meet will be Thursday at Central City.

Volleyball picks up two wins

Schuyler earned its second and third win of the season last week. On Thursday, the Warriors defeated Twin River in three sets 25-21 23-25 25-14 behind 30 kills and 14 service aces.

Aylin Portillo led the Warriors with 10 kills and three aces. Alyza Arroyo served a game-high seven aces along with 13 assists. Natalie Yrkoski tallied a pair of aces.

Defensively, Yrkoski dug a dozen balls and stuffed three shots at the net. Piper Lefdal recorded nine digs.

On Saturday, Schuyler competed at the Fremont Bergan Invite. The Warriors won their final match of the day defeating Boys Town in three sets 25-12 25-22.

Portillo spiked eight kills and served nine of the team's 12 aces. Yrkoski posted the most kills on the team with 12 as Arroyo recorded 16 assists.

Jenny Valora's seven digs was the most on the team. Portillo and Yrkoski contributed with five digs each.

Schuyler finished the week 2-3 with losses in three sets against West Point-Beemer Thursday and Mead Saturday. In their second match of the Bergan Invite, the Warriors lost in straight sets to Class D-2 No. 6 Humphrey St. Francis.

The Warriors were 3-5 entering Tuesday's match at Crete. They'll host Central City on Thursday before taking part in Saturday's Logan View Invite.

Softball breaks run drought

After a 13-0 loss to Aquinas Catholic on Aug. 30, Schuyler returned to the diamond on Thursday with a home triangular versus Aurora and Crete.

It dropped the first game 19-0 as Schuyler was no-hit by the Huskies. In the final game of the night, the Warriors plated a run in an 18-1 defeat to Crete.

After Lauren Wemhoff and Lucy Mendez drew back-to-back walks, Gina Alba put the ball in play and the Cardinals committed an error scoring Wemhoff. It was Schuyler's first run since Aug. 20 and it ended a 15-inning scoreless drought.

Andrea Adame recorded the only hit for Schuyler, a two-out double to left field in the third innings. It was the sophomore's first hit of the season.

Schuyler was 0-10 entering Tuesday's triangular against Wayne and Cuming County. The Warriors will compete in the David City Invite on Saturday.

Golf at Lakeview Invite

Schuyler girls golf placed 10th at Thursday's Lakeview Invite at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.

Marianna Castillo posted the lowest score on the team with a 138. Maribel Gonzalez ended the round three strokes behind Castillo. Emily Daviu and Sami Krupka ended the day scoring a 158 and 188, respectively.

The Warriors competed at Monday's Shelby-Rising City triangular. Their next tournament is Friday's Crete Invite at College Heights Country Club.