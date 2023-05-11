Schuyler track and field hosted the Central Conference Championships on May 2, ending its final meet before districts with seven medals.

Gavin Bywater earned bronze in the 800-meter run along with two sixth-place medals in the 400 and 1600 relays.

The senior ran two laps around the track in 2 minutes, 4.99 seconds in just his second time running the 800 this season. Lakeview's Turner Halvorsen won gold with a time of 1:59.72.

Alongside Caden Weverka, Erick Colli and Julian Morales, Bywater helped the Warriors post a 400 relay time of 45.56 seconds. Carlos Carrasco, Morales, Omar Gonzalez and Bywater recorded a 1600 relay time of 3:42.07.

In the field, senior Natalie Yrkoski and Nick Hernandez took home bronze. Yrkoski was the lone Schuyler girl to medal with a long jump of 16 feet. It was her second long jump medal of the season after winning gold at the Fred Arnold Invite on April 20.

Hernandez secured his first career conference medal after recording the third-longest discus throw of the day. The junior tossed the disc 152 feet, 3 inches for a new personal record. Lexington's Luis Castellanos won the event with a mark of 161-10.

"Nick (Hernandez) is sitting in fourth place in districts and 13th place in Class B," Carter said. "I feel that Nick has a good shot at qualifying for state."

McCulloch secured another pole vault medal, clearing the bar at 12-2. It was tied for the third-best mark as the senior placed fourth. Seward's Kalen Knott claimed gold at 13-8.

Morales placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 39-7.75. Aurora's Carsen Staehr took home the conference title with a leap of 44-11.

Schuyler competed in Tuesday's District B-4 meet at Boone Central. The top three individual finishers and the top two relays automatically qualified for the NSAA Class B State Track and Field Championships.

"I was really impressed with our kids that we had compete at conference. Most of our kids ran at a JV meet the day before, so we held a lot out of conference," Warrior girls head coach Scott Mollring said. "In all, the girls broke 20 some personal records and we are going to take everyone on Tuesday to give everyone one last chance to set some PRs."

Schuyler golf

The Warriors traveled to Lakeside Country Club in Johnson Lake Friday for the Central Conference Tournament. They finished in ninth place with a team score of 404.

Derrik Sock posted the lowest score on the team shooting a 98, good for 39th overall. Nathan Colvin finished one stroke back of Sock with a 99.

Joel Medina carded a 103, Aiden Kronberg finished with a 104 and Dillon Johnson shot a 106.

Schuyler's next tournament is its home invite on Thursday at Club 91 Golf Course in Leigh. On Monday, the Warriors will compete in the District B-2 Tournament at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair.