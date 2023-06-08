COLUMBUS - Schuyler's Gavin Bywater, Clarkson/Leigh's Mason Whitmore and Howells-Dodge's Aiden Meyer and Aandy Dominguez competed Central Community College's All-Star boys basketball at Raider Fieldhouse in Columbus on June 1.

Bywater and Dominguez played on the Green Team with Meyer and Whitmore playing on the Silver Team.

Green sported a 40-29 halftime lead, but Silver stormed back thanks to Columbus High's Connor Martinez's team-high 19 points, 15 points from Lakeview's Turner Halvorsen and 11 from Boone Central's Alex Christo in a 72-64 victory.

Bywater didn't score in the game, but he said it was fun to play in the game with players he's competed against over the years.

"It was a really good experience playing at the high school level with the guys I've played against before," Bywater said. "It was really cool playing with 10 guys on the floor who knew had to play and wanted to play, so that was really cool. Made some cool friends. I think we were all there for the same reason to close out senior year like that.

In his final season with the Warriors, Bywater averaged a team-high 12.2 points per game, nearly doubling his scoring average last season (6.7).

The Schuyler senior scored double-figures 16 of the team's 21 games. Bywater's season-high was 20 points against Central City on Jan. 17.

"I really like progress. It comes from running and seeing times come down," Bywater said. "Practicing basketball and watching my shot fall more and more, handles improving over the time, that's what mattered to me most than winning games and all that."

Bywater said he felt he maximized his time at Schuyler.

"I love the people there. I think people look at it on the outside and don't think much, but I love the people there. The teams are great," Bywater said. "People want to do stuff and want to go places. I think hopefully put a little mark on it so people can do more with it moving forward."

Meyer and Dominguez played versus one another on Thursday. Meyer scored six points for Silver, shooting 4-for-4 from the free throw line. He scored one field goal on Silver's second possession of the third quarter.

"It was a lot of fun," Meyer said. "It's just a bunch of random kids put together and they all play basketball. It was fun."

Dominguez also scored six points, scoring one bucket in the first quarter and two in the second quarter. Meyer finished the game with bragging rights as the victor.

"I'm probably never going to let go of that," Meyer said. "I'm going to have that against him forever and ever, so that'll be perfect."

Both players played vital roles for Howells-Dodge basketball. The Jaguars made the state tournament three consecutive seasons, including reaching the state championship game in 2021.

It's the first time the Jaguars boys basketball team made it to state at least three years in a row was 2011-14.

"It was a lot of fun. I would like to say I worked pretty hard. I got some pretty good results. We fell short in some games, but it was a lot of fun. We got there," Meyer said. "Watching the rise ... it was pretty cool to be a part of that. I have two little brothers who came here and watched me (Thursday) and they're going to be a part of some pretty fun teams. Just the culture that's built at Howells-Dodge is to go in and work hard every day and you get after it.

"The leadership is what keeps it going. Hopefully, I did that for my little brothers and they see what it takes and hopefully they do the same thing and hopefully they get after it. They're some pretty cool kids, so I believe they will."

Whitmore scored three points in Silver's win, knocking down a shot from behind the arc late in the first quarter.

"It was fun," Whitmore said. "Last time playing basketball, so it was just a fun experience to be able to play again."

The senior averaged 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his final season with the Patriots. Whitmore totaled five double-doubles and scored a career-high 24 points twice.

"It was great," Whitmore said. "Great four years."