 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cadets claim top of scramble scoreboard
0 comments

Cadets claim top of scramble scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Merrick Kort

Merrick Kort sends a putt to the hole at the Central Conference tournament on May 7 in Columbus. Kort and playing partner Dominic Semerad were 12th at the Schuyler two-man scramble on May 13.

West Point-Beemer posted three of the top four scores at the Schuyler two-man scramble May 13 at the Schuyler Golf Club and took the top team spot by 10 shots over Aquinas Catholic.

The host Warriors had the fifth and seventh-best scramble scores but were 22 shots back of the Monarchs for third place. Riverside had the eighth and 11th-best pairings of the bunch but did not have enough players to qualify for the team race.

Aquinas' Tylen and Jaylin Jakub shot a 7-under 65 and took the scramble championship by 10 shots over two duos from West Point-Beemer - Ty Kaup and Nate Kaup and Drake Repschlaeger and Riley Penrose.

Tylen and Jaylin Jakub shot a 5-under 31 on their first trip through the course that included three birdies and an eagle then went 2-under the second time around with seven pars and two birdies.

Schuyler seniors East Hall and Aaron Langemeier led the Warriors on a 5-over 77 and were fifth overall. They shot a 2-over 38 on the front and a 3-over 39 on the back. Their round included 12 pars, four bogeys, a birdie and a double bogey. Hall and Langemeier won a sudden death playoff against Aquinas' Noah Scott and Brett Kobza for fifth place.

Scott and Kobza shot a 77 on a 40-37 that included two birdies, seven bogies and nine pars. Schuyler's Logan Johnson and Caden Shonka were next in the order with a 10-over 82 in seventh place.

Aquinas' Bradly Daro and Clayton Zavodny were ninth on a total of 95 while teammates Krae Lavicky and Jack Timoney were 14th with a 96. Merrick Kort and Dominic Semerad of Schuyler were 12th on a 91, Derrik Sock and Dillon Johnson took 13th with a 95 and Aiden Kronberg and Ben Lefdal finished 15th with a 99.

District meets were held across the state on Monday. Check online and in the May 27 edition for full scores and state qualifiers. State is May 24-25.

Reach the Sun staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Six Jags punch tickets to Omaha
Sports

Six Jags punch tickets to Omaha

Howells-Dodge track and field will compete in six state events spread out among six Jaguar athletes when the state meet begins Friday in Omaha.

Patriot girls third at EHC
Sports

Patriot girls third at EHC

  • Updated

Three Patriot girls collected multiple medals and Clarkson/Leigh was third at the East Husker Championship on May 1 at the Lyons-Decatur track…

Warriors fifth at Lakeview Invite
Sports

Warriors fifth at Lakeview Invite

  • Updated

The Schuyler girls collected 14 medals, the boys won 10 and both were fifth in the team standings April 27 in Columbus at the Lakeview Invite.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News