Cadets claim top of scramble scoreboard

West Point-Beemer posted three of the top four scores at the Schuyler two-man scramble May 13 at the Schuyler Golf Club and took the top team spot by 10 shots over Aquinas Catholic.
The host Warriors had the fifth and seventh-best scramble scores but were 22 shots back of the Monarchs for third place. Riverside had the eighth and 11th-best pairings of the bunch but did not have enough players to qualify for the team race.
Aquinas' Tylen and Jaylin Jakub shot a 7-under 65 and took the scramble championship by 10 shots over two duos from West Point-Beemer - Ty Kaup and Nate Kaup and Drake Repschlaeger and Riley Penrose.
Tylen and Jaylin Jakub shot a 5-under 31 on their first trip through the course that included three birdies and an eagle then went 2-under the second time around with seven pars and two birdies.
Schuyler seniors East Hall and Aaron Langemeier led the Warriors on a 5-over 77 and were fifth overall. They shot a 2-over 38 on the front and a 3-over 39 on the back. Their round included 12 pars, four bogeys, a birdie and a double bogey. Hall and Langemeier won a sudden death playoff against Aquinas' Noah Scott and Brett Kobza for fifth place.
Scott and Kobza shot a 77 on a 40-37 that included two birdies, seven bogies and nine pars. Schuyler's Logan Johnson and Caden Shonka were next in the order with a 10-over 82 in seventh place.
Aquinas' Bradly Daro and Clayton Zavodny were ninth on a total of 95 while teammates Krae Lavicky and Jack Timoney were 14th with a 96. Merrick Kort and Dominic Semerad of Schuyler were 12th on a 91, Derrik Sock and Dillon Johnson took 13th with a 95 and Aiden Kronberg and Ben Lefdal finished 15th with a 99.
District meets were held across the state on Monday. Check online and in the May 27 edition for full scores and state qualifiers. State is May 24-25.
Reach the Sun staff via email at SCHsports@lee.net.