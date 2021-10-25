Cadets close out Warriors for 0-9 season

Costly turnovers, especially in scoring position, prevented Schuyler from producing any points for the second week in a row, the seventh time this season and cost the Warriors a season-ending 39-0 loss Friday at West Point-Beemer.

Schuyler fumbled three times and threw an interception while falling to 0-9. The interception came during the best drive of the night and ended inside the West Point-Beemer 10 late in the fourth quarter. It's the second time in the past three years the Warriors have struggled through a winless season.

The Schuyler defense allowed a touchdown on the opening drive of the game but then locked down for the rest of the first half until late when the Cadets scored touchdowns on their final two drives. Back-to-back scoring drives in the third quarter had the hosts up 33-0 and essentially put the game away. West Point-Beemer added one more touchdown at the start of the fourth.

The Cadets opened the scoring on a rushing touchdown then forced a Schuyler punt after a quarterback sack. The Warriors made their own defensive stand and put together a drive that included a 24-yard pass on third down and an 18-yard run. But in Cadet territory in the second quarter, the Warrior drive came to a halt after a fumble.

The Schuyler defense stepped up and made a stop but a 40-yard touchdown pass by West Point-Beemer, Schuyler fumble, then a 23-yard Cadet run for a touchdown, all in the final five minutes, made it 20-0 at halftime.

West Point-Beemer forced two Schuyler punts and recovered a fumble in the third. The Cadets followed the first punt with a 25-yard touchdown pass, turned the fumble into a 20-yard touchdown pass then caped the scoring after another punt with a 2-yard rushing touchdown to start the fourth.

Schuyler put together a drive late in the fourth but threw an interception at the West Point-Beemer 7 yard line.

