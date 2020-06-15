Can't Keep a Good Crawdad Down

The Dodge County Baseball League has announced it will be conducting an abbreviated 2020 summer baseball schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement is great news for Schuyler baseball fans who follow the progress of the Leigh/Schuyler Crawdads club each. Though it's not a full resumption of a normal summertime tradition, it's somewhat of a return to a local summertime tradition. The COVID-19 restrictions will however put a severe clamp on who can attend the games.
Crawdad board member, Ron Kluck, noted several COVID-19 baseball attendance restrictions that the city of Schuyler will be enforcing this summer.
“No one will be allowed to sit in the bleachers this year,” noted Kluck. “People may bring lawn chairs through the admission gate or they may stand during the game. Fans attending the games must live in the same house as the players on the field to be admitted. Finally, we are unable to open the concession stands for any of the home games. The fans who are allowed into Merchant Park may bring their own food and beverages to snack on during the game. Please remember that no alcohol is allowed in Merchant Park at anytime.”
There will be seven teams competing in league action this summer. Those teams include: Arlington, Blair, Dodge, North Bend, Schuyler, Scribner, Wahoo, and West Point. The Crawdads have home tilts scheduled for Sunday, June 21 against Dodge, Sunday, June 28 against Blair, and Sunday July 12 against West Point. Road games will be played at Scribner, Wahoo, Arlington, and North Bend.
There will be a double-elimination tournament at the end of the season for the seven league teams. In the past, the tournament was played using a single-elimination format. This will provide more playing time for the players on the league teams.
As has been the case in past seasons, the first pitch for all Sunday afternoon games is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the first pitch for all Thursday evening games is scheduled for 7:30. The admission charge to games played at Merchant Park in Schuyler will be $5 per person for those meeting the restriction guidelines.
Keith Manak will once again be managing the Crawdads in 2020 and he will be assisted by former Crawdad star Justin VanDyke.
Manak is excited to get his troops on the diamond and begin league play.
“We are going to be a very young team this year,” said Manak. “We have a lot of rebuilding to do in bringing this team together to play at its highest level, but we have good young athletes and a very positive attitude. We will be ready to go against Dodge on June 21.”
Manak said that he will have 15 players listed on his roster for league play. He mentione Dylan Benne, Tucker Ramaekers, and Jacob Morse as his pitching rotation and also highlighted Morse as an outstanding outfielder because of his blazing speed.
In many regards, this will be a strange season for the Crawdads and the other teams in the Dodge County Baseball League, but at least local fans will have some semblance of America's past time.
Guidelines for fans may change based on Gov. Pete Ricketts announcement on Monday, but that had yet to be determined by the league and the Crawdads.
Ricketts loosened restrictions on bars and restaurants and indicated attendance for youth games can be expanded beyond household members.
Doug Phillips is a free lancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.met
