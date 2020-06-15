Can't Keep a Good Crawdad Down

There will be a double-elimination tournament at the end of the season for the seven league teams. In the past, the tournament was played using a single-elimination format. This will provide more playing time for the players on the league teams.

As has been the case in past seasons, the first pitch for all Sunday afternoon games is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the first pitch for all Thursday evening games is scheduled for 7:30. The admission charge to games played at Merchant Park in Schuyler will be $5 per person for those meeting the restriction guidelines.

Keith Manak will once again be managing the Crawdads in 2020 and he will be assisted by former Crawdad star Justin VanDyke.

Manak is excited to get his troops on the diamond and begin league play.

“We are going to be a very young team this year,” said Manak. “We have a lot of rebuilding to do in bringing this team together to play at its highest level, but we have good young athletes and a very positive attitude. We will be ready to go against Dodge on June 21.”