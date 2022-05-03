Cards end Warrior girls soccer season; boys advance in subdistrict

Heading into the Class B-5 girls subdistrict soccer tournament at Wilderness Park in Columbus last Saturday, it appeared as if the play-in match between fourth seed South Sioux City and fifth seed Schuyler Central would be a tussle that could go either way. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Cardinals blazed to a 9-0 victory and ended the season for Schuyler.

The Warriors lost seven of their last eight and finish the season 3-12.

For much of the year, Schuyler hung around against teams with similar records. That was not the case in the most important match of the year.

However, South Sioux's 6-11 record is somewhat deceptive. The Cardinals played eight of their 17 matches against teams with a winning record - three against teams in the top 10. That tough schedule prepared South Sioux to surprise Schuyler in a lopsided result.

The match was played on one of the worst days for soccer in program history. Temperatures in the high 40s plus a driving wind and rain made the day unique in terms of playing conditions. Both sides had to learn to adjust. One did so quicker and better - leaving Schuyler and coach Clarissa Eloge discouraged for what could have been.

“This match was a bit depressing,” Eloge said. "We ended up losing nine to nothing and we definitely shouldn’t have lost that bad. South Sioux is a pretty scrappy team, and they did a nice job.”

The Cardinals took advantage of a strong breeze at their backs and blistered the Schuyler Central defense for six goals in the first half before connecting for three more after the intermission break.

Valerie Correa led the Cardinals with four goals scored followed by Alexa Delatorre with two goals and Aubree Van Berkum, Angelina Nuno, and Yamiled Caballero with one goal each.

The Warriors had the wind advantage in the second half but weren’t able to sneak a kick past the Cardinals goalkeeper.

Schuyler also had other things working against it from a personnel perspective.

“We were missing three starters and three other substitutes that play regularly,” Eloge said. “It definitely affected the outcome of the match. It was a bit of a rough way to end the season.”

With a young team stocked with a lineup of several freshmen and sophomores there is hope from the coaching staff and the team that this season was a building block for next year and beyond.

“It was great to see a lot of our girls grow together as a team this season,” Eloge said. “I think that next year, if they continue to practice and work together in the off season, we can accomplish so much more in the years to come. We are going to try and get a majority of our players in the weight room in the off season and see if that will help us out some as well.

"We are also promoting our student athletes to be involved in multiple sports throughout the school year so they are staying active. We believe that we will benefit from that as well. I’m excited to see how this group improves by next season.”

Schuyler boys defeat Lakeview 3-0

The Schuyler boys fought through 80 minutes of constant rain and cold temperatures for a 3-0 win over Lakeview on Monday at Wilderness Park in Columbus. The victory sent the Warriors to Tuesday's subdistrict title game against Columbus Scotus back at Wilderness.

Both games are rematches from earlier this year. Schuyler defeated Lakeview 6-0 on March 29 and made it 10 straight over the Vikings dating back to 2013. Beating them again means a second date with the Shamrocks following a 2-1 loss to Scotus on April 21. The 'Rocks have taken down the Warriors five matches in a row and three times last year.

Schuyler and Scotus met in the regular season, the subdistrict final and the district final as well in 2021. That won't be the case this year. Despite Monday's win, the Warriors improved to 5-9 and sit outside the top 20 in the Class B points standings. The eight subdistrict winners plus the next eight highest in the standings make the district final.

But Schuyler can avoid needing help from the points by beating Scotus outright. The Warriors led the Shamrocks in the first matchup with a goal right after halftime but gave up the equalizer just moments later and allowed the game-winner in the final 10 minutes.

Scoring for Monday's win wasn't immediately available after the match.

Should Schuyler win on Tuesday, they Warriors will likely play on Saturday in a road district final.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

